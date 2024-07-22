MLB Future Best Bets: Texas Rangers to make the American League Postseason

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why there is value in the Texas Rangers to make the AL Postseason.

To Make the American League Postseason: Texas Rangers (+550)

The Yankees, Twins, and Royals hold the Wild Card spots while the Rangers are 7.5 games back, there is a path for Texas to make one of the final two Wild Card spots.

The Rangers own the second-easiest strength of schedule remaining (.476) featuring 20 games against the Athletics, White Sox, and Angels left.

Over the next 13 games, the Rangers play the White Sox, Blue Jays, Cardinals, and Red Sox -- four winnable series, so the odds are this +550 price will be closer to +300 soon.

Boston, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Detroit are four teams ahead of Texas in the AL Wild Card race. Of those four, Tampa Bay and Detroit seem unlikely playoff teams, as does Boston which competes in the toughest division.

Texas has accumulated 1,004 total games missed due to injuries and placed a player on the injured list 21 different times this season. Only Oakland (23 different times) has had to do so more often within the AL West, per Shawn McFarland.

However, Texas will be getting a lot of those players back, including pitchers Jacob DeGrom, Tyler Mahle, and Dane Dunning set to make rehab starts, plus hitters Evan Carter and Josh Jung battling back.

The trade deadline is July 30 and Texas could be a team that makes a move or two. I doubt they are sellers though, more buyers to make a push with one of the best second-half schedules. I played Texas to make the postseason at +550 odds and would go down to +300 after the White Sox series.

Pick: Rangers to make the postseason (Risk 1u)

