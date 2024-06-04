MLB Futures Best Bets for American League Rookie of the Year: Luis Gil, Yankees

Vaughn Dalzell shares his pick for American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil.

American League Rookie of the Year: Luis Gill (+140)

Without Gerrit Cole for the start of the season, analysts and fans questioned the Yankees’ depth behind Cole, but 61 games into the season, Luis Gil has been part of the answers to that question.

New York is 42-19 as of June 4th, tied for the best record in all of the MLB, and leads the AL. Gil has been a large reason why New York has stayed dominant with the majority of the credit going to the MVP combo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Gil owns a 7-1 record over 11 starts, a 1.99 ERA (6th), and 79 strikeouts (T-11th). The Yankees rookie right-hander has gone 5.0 or more innings in nine-straight starts, but it’s been the past three that have garnered all the attention.

Against the Angels, Mariners, and White Sox, Gil pitched a combined 20.1 innings with 31 strikeouts to five walks, plus seven hits and two earned runs allowed. Gil has yet to exceed 100 pitches on the season but went 6.0 or more innings in all six May starts.

Speaking of May, Gil registered a 6-0 record and 0.70 ERA over 38.2 innings last month. Obviously, those types of numbers cannot be maintained as a rookie, but even if he keeps his ERA under 3.00 and earns a spot in the September/October rotation, he’s going to be a front-runner for this award playing for the Yankees.

I grabbed Gil to win AL ROY at +140 odds on DraftKings compared to +125 on FanDuel and +115 on BetMGM. I would go down to +100 for two units.

Gil pitches at home against the Twins tonight (June 4) and if he has another strong outing, then his odds are going to go to -110 or higher. Considering his 4-0 home record in five starts (1.27 ERA, .115 OBA), I will take a piece of Gil’s odds now.

Pick: Luis Gil to win AL ROY (2u)

MLB Futures in my pocket

2u: Luis Gil to win AL ROY (2u)

2u: Shohei Ohtani to lead MLB in homer runs (+325)

2u: Hunter Greene Over 183.5 Strikeouts (-106)

2u: Jesus Luzardo Over 189.5 Strikeouts (-110)

1u: Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (+600)

1u: Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+400)

1u: Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (+450)

1u: Ronald Acuna Jr. to win NL MVP (+500)

1u: Julio Rodriguez to win AL MVP (+1000)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to win NL MVP (+1500)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in triples (+750)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (+700)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (+200)

1u: Jesus Luzardo to lead MLB in strikeouts (+3000)

1u: Hunter Greene to lead MLB in Strikeouts (+1700)

1u: Rockies to have the worst record in MLB (+220)

0.5u: Paul Skenes to win NL ROY (+2300)

0.5u: Paul Skenes to win NL ROY (+1700)

0.25u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in HRs (+6500)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.