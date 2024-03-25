 Skip navigation
MLB 2024 Futures Best Bets for Worst Record: Colorado Rockies vs Oakland Athletics

  
Published March 25, 2024 04:48 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why the Colorado Rockies have value in owning the worst record in baseball.

Worst Record in the MLB: Colorado Rockies (+220)

There is no debate whether the Oakland Athletics have the worst or one of the worst rosters in baseball, but the Colorado Rockies aren’t much better and have one of the most challenging schedules to start the season.

Colorado opens the season with 28 straight games against teams that finished above .500 last season. In the first 35 games, 19 of them come on the road as well, and with a 22-59 road record last year (worst), there isn’t much hope for a strong start.

The Rockies open the season with a seven-game road set at the Diamondbacks and Cubs, before hosting the Rays and DBacks for seven games. The tough start doesn’t stop there because six road games at Philadelphia and Toronto ensue before seven home games versus the Mariners and Padres.

That’s not even the end of April for Colorado. A two-game neutral field set with Houston sets up three-game road sets at Miami and Pittsburgh before coming back home to face the Giants and Rangers. Nothing will come easy for the Rockies.

The pitching for Colorado is also one of the worst in the league. The staff offers no strikeout value. A starting rotation of Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber, German Marquez, Cal Quantrill, and Dakota Hudson doesn’t offer much upside and the bullpen isn’t much better.

Only the Oakland Athletics have lower odds of having the worst record, ranging between +155 and +185, while Colorado is +210 to +220. I played the Rockies to have the worst record and would go down to +200.

The worst record in baseball should be a three-team race between Colorado, Oakland, and the Chicago White Sox (+340, +350).

Pick: Colorado Rockies to have the worst record (1u)

