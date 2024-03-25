2024 MLB Futures Best Bets, Strikeout Props: Hunter Greene and Jesus Luzardo

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down Hunter Greene and Jesus Luzardo’s strikeout props entering the 2024 season.

Hunter Greene O/U 183.5 Strikeouts

Hunter Greene to lead MLB in strikeouts (+1700)

In 46 starts over two seasons, Hunter Greene has recorded 316 strikeouts (6.8 Ks per game) but has struggled to stay healthy.

While the 24-year-old has a rocket arm that routinely hits 100-plus MPH, that has caused some damage as well. He hasn’t started more than 24 games in a season but 164 ( Ks per game) and 152 strikeouts (Ks per game) are impressive.

The Reds are improving and so should Greene. In 22 starts last year, Greene recorded 11 games of at least seven strikeouts and went 5.0 or more innings 15 times. Cincy hopes to get more 5.0 to 6.0 innings start out of Greene in 2024 because when he has gone at least 5.0 innings, the RHP has thrown at least six strikeouts in 13 of 15.

If Greene starts 30 games, he will shatter this prop line and have a chance at leading the league in strikeouts. I played Greene Over 183.5 strikeouts at -106 odds and strikeout leader at +1700 odds on FanDuel.

Greene is listed at O/U 189.5 Strikeouts on DraftKings, which is another start under his belt, so shop around for the lowest total if you are playing the Over.

Pick: Hunter Greene Over 183.5 Strikeouts (2u), Hunter Green to lead MLB in Ks (1u)

Jesus Luzardo O/U 188.5 Strikeouts

Jesus Luzardo to lead MLB in strikeouts (+3500)

Jesus Luzardo was an important piece of a Marlins rotation that just missed the postseason and will need his arm in 2024.

The 26-year-old LHP went 6.0 or more innings in 17 out of 32 games last season as he had to step up while Sandy Alcantara had a down 2023 season.

In Luzardo’s 32 starts, he tossed at least six strikeouts in 24 of them and seven-plus Ks in 20. He went 10-10 with a 3.63 ERA and a career-high 208 strikeouts. Over his 50-game stint with Miami, Luzardo recorded 328 strikeouts over 279.0 innings.

In those 50 games and 1.5 seasons, Luzardo’s posted a 2.0 and 4.0 WAR with Miami, which were career-highs in back-to-back seasons. He’s only getting better and 2024 could be his best season yet.

Luzardo is listed at 193.5 and +3000 odds to lead the league on DraftKings, so shop around for the best number.

Pick: Jesus Luzardo Over 188.5 Strikeouts (2u), Jesus Luzardo to lead MLB in Ks (1u)

