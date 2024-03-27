2024 MLB Futures Best Bets and Player Props: Elly De La Cruz

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how to bet Elly De La Cruz and his player props like stolen base or triples leader entering the 2024 season.

Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (+700)

Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in triples (+750)

Two ways I like betting on Elly De La Cruz for 2024 are to be the steals leader and triples leader of the MLB.

Last season, in 90 games, De La Cruz recorded seven triples (T-9th) and 35 stolen bases (9th) as the only player in the top 10 of both with under 100 games played.

Everyone on the top 10 of stolen bases played at least 130 games except De La Cruz with only Will Benson (108) playing less than 130 for the top nine in triples. Interestingly enough, De La Cruz had 15 doubles to seven triples, an unordinary ratio.

De La Cruz is the fastest player in baseball and one of the most exciting with his rocket arm and swing for the fence style at the plate. In his 90 games as a rookie, the 22-year-old had 91 hits with 67 runs and a .235 BA.

He will only get better and with Ronald Acuna as the main competitor in both fields as a favorite, I will take the value on De La Cruz.

I played Elly De La Cruz to lead the MLB in stolen bases at +700 odds and him to lead the league in triples at +750. Shop around for the best price and these markets. I found both on DraftKings and only one of these markets on FanDuel.

Pick: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (1u), Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in triples (1u)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.