Nuggets vs Clippers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are the first tip of the NBA weekend slate and should be a fun contest as both teams enter hungry for their first win!

Denver lost its home opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder (102-87) on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive loss to OKC. Los Angeles went to OT, both dropped their home contest to the Phoenix Suns (116-113 OT) on Wednesday.

While no Kawhi Leonard headlines the Clippers’ start to the season, the popular angle in this matchup will be the Russell Westbrook revenge game as he gets a chance at his former squad.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice, and more from our experts all season long.

Game details & how to watch Clippers @ Nuggets

● Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

● Time: 5:00 PM ET

● Site: Ball Arena

● City: Denver, CO

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Clippers @ Nuggets

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-350), Los Angeles Clippers (+280)

● Spread: Nuggets -8

● Total: 219.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Denver

· Los Angeles Clippers

PG James Harden

SG Terance Mann

SF Norman Powell

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

· Denver Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Christian Braun

SF Michael Porter Jr.

PF Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest NBA player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers @ Nuggets

· The Clippers were 7-7 ATS (50%) last season and 11-3 on the ML (78.6%) with 2-3 days of rest, finishing with the 3rd-best ML mark.

· Los Angeles was 12-7 ATS (63.2%) and 16-3 on the ML (84.2%) last season with a rest advantage, ranking top five in both categories.

· The Clippers finished 5-11 on the ML (31.3%) and 6-10 ATS (37.5%) last season as an away underdog, ranking 5th-worst ATS.

· Los Angeles was 8-7-1 (53.3%) to the Under last year as an away underdog.

· Denver was 28-19 (59.5%) to the Under as a home favorite last season, 7th-best to the Under.

· Denver was 7-9 ATS (43.8%) but 10-6 (62.5%) on the ML when at a rest disadvantage last season, the 6th-best ML mark.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends Tool on NBC Sports!

Notable Player Props for Clippers @ Nuggets

Highest Point Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 25.5 Points

James Harden O/U 23.5 Points

Jamal Murray O/U 19.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 19.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Nikola Jokic O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Ivica Zubac O/U 9.5 Rebounds

Aaron Gordon O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Michael Porter Jr. O/U 5.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 9.5 Assists

Nikola Jokic O/U 8.5 Assists

Jamal Murray O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Clippers @ Nuggets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Nikola Jokic to go Over 25.5 Points hosting the Clippers:

“Denver is at a slight rest disadvantage but gets the home court and altitude in their favor, which will probably negate Los Angeles’ rest.

While the Under is probably a safer play than backing either Denver -8 or L.A. +8, I think Nikola Jokic needs to find a groove in the scoring department.

The Joker tied for a team-high 16 points on 13 field goal attempts and four free throws against the Thunder. Christian Braun was the player who tied Jokic with 16 points. That’s unacceptable and the Nuggets bench looked like it will have serious growing pains this year.

Jokic dropped 36, 22, and 32 points on the Clippers in three meetings last year, including 32 at home. I would take Jokic Over 25.5 Points in this game and ride the former three-time NBA MVP.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Nuggets and the Clippers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports has small confidence towards the value of Denver ML (-345)

· Spread : NBC Sports finds strength towards taking the points with Los Angeles

· Total : NBC Sports has confidence towards a play on the Total OVER 219.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)