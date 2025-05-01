Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for May 1

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

It’s Thursday, May 1, and the Denver Nuggets (50-32) and Los Angeles Clippers (50-32) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Denver can eliminate the Clippers from playoff contention with a win tonight in LA.

The Nuggets won the last game in Denver by a massive 131-115. Jamal Murrary led all scorers with 43 points.

The Nuggets are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Clippers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers live today

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Inglewood, CA

Network/Streaming: TNT, truTV

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Nuggets (+229), Clippers (-284)

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 105.01, and the Clippers 108.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Nuggets vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on Kawhi Leonard over 24.5 points...

Thomas: “Player props in the playoffs have been rather unpredictable. Yet, there is some value in betting on the Claw in an elimination game at home. While only hitting this over once this postseason, we should expect a bigger effort to avoid being sent home early.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Clippers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Clippers on Thursday

The Clippers’ average winning margin in 2 home wins against the Nuggets this season is +19

The Total went over in 56% of the Nuggets’ regular season road games (23-18-0)

The Clippers have covered in 29 of their 43 home games this season

Betting the Nuggets on the Money Line in all their road games this season is showing a 117% return on investment

