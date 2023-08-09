Betting the NFL: Jets and Ravens

Aaron Rodgers is the new sheriff in town. New York Jets’ fans are ready to enjoy a special season, but can the results match the hype?

Can bettors find plays on the Jets in what has become an inflated marketplace?

In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson got paid. The Ravens’ signal-caller also got a few weapons to work with on offense. As is the case with Rodgers and the Jets in the AFC East, Jackson and the Ravens exist in a division loaded with quality top to bottom.

Can Baltimore rise to the top in the AFC North? Where can bettors find value with this team?

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) took a look at each of those teams on today’s episode of Bet the EDGE.

New York Jets

Division Odds: +270

AFC Odds: +1000

Super Bowl Odds: +1600

Coaster: Aaron Rodgers (+1600 MVP) has restored hope for Jets’ fans. Dinsick and Croucher are not as optimistic due to the recent history of Jets’ OC Nathaniel Hackett, a sketchy offensive line, and the Buffalo Bills.

Dinsick: “Aaron Rodgers is going to have to have a little bit of a career revival here and do some of the work of the offensive coordinator, in my opinion, getting his guys in the right position, getting protections worked out, and just in general, communicating well with all of his fellow offensive players in order for them to succeed. I think this is a pretty easy one where, because of the other red flags and because of what we saw from Hackett last year, I think you have to pretty squarely start with an offensive rating for this Jets that is in the Bottom 10 of the NFL, if not the Bottom 5.”

Croucher: “I think the Jets should be a playoff team. They should be a 10-7, 11-6 type of team but I’m a little bit skeptical of them. I don’t understand why people seem to be lukewarm on the Bills. Before Josh Allen hurt his elbow the Bills were clearly the best team in the NFL. Weren’t the Bills like 2½ point favorites in Kansas City in like Week 6? 2½ point favorites in Arrowhead and won and then Allen shortly after that, or a few weeks after that hurts his elbow. I would say that they are clearly the number one team in that division.”

The Bills and Jets square off in Week 1. Dinsick is all in on Josh Allen and co. for that match-up.

Dinsick: “The Bills, even up against an elite defense like the Jets, are going to get into the mid-20s, probably the high 20s. The question is can the Jets answer on Monday Night Football Week One and for me with this offensive coordinator and what we’ve seen so far, you know, with the offensive line that they’re trotting out there I just don’t think is realistically possible. The Bills as a play for Week One is one of my favorite looks on the board.”

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Baltimore Ravens

Division Odds: +235

AFC Odds: +1000

Super Bowl Odds: +1800

Cash: Todd Monken is now the Baltimore Offensive Coordinator. After a glorious few years in Georgia, Monken is back in the NFL hoping his second stint is more fruitful than his initial foray (see Cleveland Browns 2019). As previously mentioned, Monken and his quarterback have a few weapons to work with, but the boys of Bet the EDGE differ slightly regarding just how good those weapons are.

Dinsick: “Todd Monken’s got his work cut out for him I think to find ways to get this wide receiver group into advantageous situations schematically. He did it at the college level, but I really didn’t have a good taste in my mouth when he left the NFL...What he did at the college level was great. If he can replicate that with this talent, then the Ravens are going to be pretty unstoppable in the AFC North. They could very well challenge being the best offense with the Cincinnati Bengals just because Lamar Jackson is that dynamic.”

Croucher: “I think maybe the difference from last year is at least this year, they just have more viable lottery tickets. Even if these lottery tickets range somewhere from +175 to +800, there is at least a chance that one of them is going to hit between Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham and Devin DuVernay. Rashad Bateman - I wouldn’t dismiss that guy entirely because there is still some talent there. Isaiah Likely should be able to take some strides in Year 2. I think Mark Andrews will be better as well this season. He was banged up all of last year. You just need Andrews to be right and then just one of those receivers to really pop and then all of a sudden, if Lamar stays healthy behind a pretty solid offensive line and pretty good defense again, then you’re looking at a team that could absolutely win the North and win the Super Bowl even.”

Hope springs eternal among NFL fans throughout the preseason in the NFL. However, bettors need to take a breath and remove emotion from the equation when seeking value. Dinsick and Croucher have certainly done that here.

You can find the Bet the EDGE podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Enjoy the games and enjoy the sweat.