Bills vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

The best term to describe the Indianapolis Colts’ (4-5) season to date might just be “wandering”. They have done little to excite their fan base and while they have yet to lose three in a row this season, they also have not won three in a row. They put the former streak to the test Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Week 1 of the Joe Flacco experience last Sunday produced little offense for the Colts in a 21-13 loss to the Vikings. It marked the 4th straight game Indianapolis failed to score more than 20 points. Their defense forced 3 turnovers against Minnesota but the offense could not convert those into enough points to defeat Sam Darnold and co.

While the Colts are struggling, the Buffalo Bills (7-2) are flourishing. Winners of 4 straight, the Bills have scored at least 30 points in 3 straight. Josh Allen (+300) is playing at an MVP level and the Buffalo defense has pieced it together despite a handful of significant injuries to build a commanding 4-game lead in the AFC East.

The Bills and Colts meet Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Bills @ Colts

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Bills @ Colts

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-192), Indianapolis Colts (+160)

Buffalo Bills (-192), Indianapolis Colts (+160) Spread: Bills -3.5

Bills -3.5 Total: 47

This line just moved 0.5 points towards the Colts. The Total dropped 0.5 points as well from its opening number of 47.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Bills @ Colts

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Bills on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Bills to cover the 3.5-point spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 47.

Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts Betting Trends and Stats

· The Bills have covered the spread in their last three games as road favorites.

· The UNDER has hit in the Colts’ last four games.

· The Colts have won four of their last five games against AFC East teams

· Buffalo is 5-4 ATS and 5-4 to the OVER this season.

· Indianapolis is 7-2 ATS and 3-6 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Bills @ Colts

Buffalo: Josh Allen – the veteran has multiple TD passes in 4 straight games (all Bills’ wins). Has thrown 17 TD passes and just 2 INTs (although both interceptions have come in the last 2 weeks.

Josh Allen – the veteran has multiple TD passes in 4 straight games (all Bills’ wins). Has thrown 17 TD passes and just 2 INTs (although both interceptions have come in the last 2 weeks. Indianapolis: Joe Flacco – the elevation to starting signal-caller did not have the desired effect on the Colts. The veteran completed 16 of 27 passes for a mere 179 yards against the Vikings. Flacco was also sacked 3 times this past weekend.

Bills and Colts injury update

· Buffalo WR Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Buffalo WR Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Buffalo DE Dawuane Smoot (wrist) was placed on IT on Tuesday and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

· Buffalo CB Christian Baford (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Buffalo FB Reggie Gilliam (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis OT Bernard Raimann (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis C Ryan Kelly (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

