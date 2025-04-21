 Skip navigation
Chevron Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:00 AM

The LPGA Tour contests its first major of the year at this week’s Chevron Championship. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Chevron Championship?

April 24-27 at The Club at Carlton Woods (par 72, 6,911 yards) in The Woodlands, Texas.

How to watch the Chevron Championship

(All times EDT)

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Sunday, April 27

This week’s TV times: PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans and more

Who is in the field at the Chevron Championship?

There are 132 players in the field, including eight elite amateurs. Among those ams is Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Carla Bernat Escuder. She is joined by runner-up Asterisk Talley, who is replacing an injured Rianne Malixi, who won last year’s U.S. Girls’ Junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Click here for the updated full field.

What is the Chevron Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $7.9 million, the same as last year, in which champion Nelly Korda earned $1.2 million.

What is the cut at the Chevron Championship?

There is a 36-hole cut to the low 65 players and ties.

Who won the 2024 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda won her second career major title last year at The Woodlands. It was also Korda’s fifth consecutive tournament win, tying the LPGA record.

The world No. 1 closed in 3-under 69 to hold of Maja Stark by two shots. Korda’s advantage was cut to one on the 72nd hole, but she got up-and-down on the par-5 finisher for birdie and victory.

It wasn’t a normal Sunday for Korda and the field as they had to complete the suspended third round. Korda played 24 holes on the final day.