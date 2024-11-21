Buccaneers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

It’s the return of Tommy Cutlets! Coming off their bye, New York (2-8) has benched their starting quarterback in favor of Tommy DeVito for this Sunday’s game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6).

The Giants have officially decided the Daniel Jones Era is over as they have benched him in order to keep him healthy and allow them to jettison him at the conclusion of the regular season. Tommy DeVito is not the solution. He is the placeholder. More importantly, does he offer bettors an opportunity to cash tickets? His passing yardage is set at 182.5 yards. It is fair to expect him to fall short of that number. DeVito threw for more than 182 yards in just 2 of 7 starts last season and he is facing a rested Tampa defense. Yes, the Bucs’ defense is yielding 282 yards per game. The Giants’ offensive line woes, however, may well mitigate the issues Tampa has wrestled with on defense.

Among the variables to consider are the potential return of WR Mike Evans (hamstring) for Tampa and WR Darius Slayton (concussion) for New York. Definite weapons for each side, but how many snaps will each get and how effective will each be after being sidelined the last few weeks.

Losers of 4 straight, the Bucs are favored by 6 points at DraftKings.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game details and how to watch Buccaneers @ Giants

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: CBS

NBC Sports is your home for all the latest updates on this matchup, featuring live odds, player news, expert analysis, and predictions.

Latest Game Odds for Buccaneers @ Giants

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-265), New York Giants (+215)

· Spread: Buccaneers -6

· Total: 41.5

This line has moved a full point towards Tampa since the announcement that Daniel Jones will not be under center for the Giants. The Total, however, remains where it opened at 41.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Buccaneers @ Giants

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Tampa Bay and New York:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Giants ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 41.5.

Buccaneers @ Giants Betting Trends and Stats

· The Bucs are 6-4 against the spread this season.

· The Bucs are 7-3 to the OVER this season.

· The Giants are 3-7 against the spread this season.

· The Giants are 3-7 to the OVER this season.

· The Giants have failed to cover the Spread in 3 games in a row as a home underdog

· 7 of the Buccaneers’ last 9 road games have gone OVER the Total

Quarterback Matchup for Buccaneers @ Giants

· Tampa Bay: Baker Mayfield – enters the week after throwing for a season-low 116 yards in last week’s loss to San Francisco. Has not turned the ball over the last two weeks. Has thrown for 24 TDs and 9 INTs.

· New York: Tommy DeVito – has not taken a snap this season. Threw for 1101 yards with 8 TDs and 3 INTs in 9 games last season.

Buccaneers @ Giants Injury Update

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers DL Greg Gaines (foot) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers CB Troy Hill (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers S Tykee Smith (knee) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants TE Theo Johnson (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants S Tyler Nubin (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Giants WR Darius Slayton (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is probable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

