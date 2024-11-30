Colts at Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends and stats

Two of the league’s young quarterbacks looking to prove themselves meet Sunday afternoon in Foxborough as Anthony Richardson and the Colts (5-7) take on Drake Maye and the Patriots (3-9).

The 2nd-year pro out of Florida, Richardson was benched earlier this season for a couple games before returning in impressive fashion completing 20 of 30 passes, throwing for 272 yards, and most importantly, leading the Colts to a 28-27 win over the Jets. However, Richardson was less than good last weekend against the Lions completing just 11 of 28 passes for 172 yards in a 24-6 loss to Detroit.

Like Richardson in Indy, Drake Maye has had his ups and downs this season. The rookie out of North Carolina was also good two weeks ago in a 28-22 loss to the Rams completing 75% of his passes and throwing for 282 yards. However, the rookie out of North Carolina struggled last weekend. Like Richardson, accuracy has been a recurring issue for the young signal-caller. He completed just 22 of 37 passes at Miami in a loss to the Dolphins.

Both Indianapolis and New England have much invested in these two young quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see if either show progress this weekend in the Northeast.

Game details and how to watch Colts at Patriots

· Date: December 1, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: Gillette Stadium

· City: Foxborough, MA

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Colts at Patriots

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (-142), New England Patriots (+120)

· Spread: Colts -2.5

· Total: 42.5

This line currently sits where it opened but the Total has dropped 0.5 points. Is that the result of a lack of confidence in either young quarterback to be able to finish drives with touchdowns?

Expert picks & predictions for Colts at Patriots

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Patriots on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is staying away from a play ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning slightly towards a play on the Total UNDER 42.5.

Colts at Patriots Stats, Betting Trends

· The Colts are 8-4 against the spread this season.

· The Colts are 5-7 to the OVER this season.

· The Patriots are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

· The Patriots are 7-5 to the OVER this season.

· The Colts have covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 away games against teams with worse records.

· The Patriots’ last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total.

· 4 of 5 games at home for New England have been decided by 1 score

Quarterback Matchup for Colts at Patriots

· Indianapolis: Anthony Richardson – the rookie is completing 47.7% of his passes this season. He has thrown just 5 TD passes while being intercepted 7 times.

· New England: Drake Maye – like many young QBs, Maye has been sacked plenty this season. The rookie has appeared in 8 games and been sacked at least once in each of those 8 appearances and a total of 21 times.

Colts and Patriots Injury Report

Indianapolis WR Josh Downs (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis WR Ashton Dulin (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis WR Alec Pierce (foot) is questionable and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis LT Bernhard Raimann has been cleared to play Sunday.

Indianapolis RT Braden Smith (personal matter) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis G Tanor Bortolini (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

New England G Cole Strange (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

New England WR DeMario Douglas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England T Vederian Lowe (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England S Kyle Dugger (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

New England S Jabrill Peppers (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

