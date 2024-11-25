Giants vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

With bowl season fast approaching, lets take a look at the upcoming Disappointment Bowl featuring the Dallas Cowboys (4-7) and the New York Giants (2-9) on Thanksgiving.

There is no skirting the anguish in Dallas over the Cowboys’ miserable season to date. Injuries have played a major role as Dak Prescott, Demarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and Daron Bland have all spent multiple weeks on the sidelines. Each of their absences has exposed an already thin roster.

On the bright side, Dallas snapped a 5-game losing streak with a hard fought and yet wacky 34-26 win on the road over the Commanders this past Sunday. QB Cooper Rush threw for 247 yards (24-32) with 2 TDs for a career-best 117.6 passer rating.

While the Jets have tried to command everyone’s attention in New York, the Giants will have none of it. They will not be overshadowed. The Giants can be as dysfunctional as any organization, and they are proving it. This past Sunday they lost their sixth game in a row mustering just 7 points while giving up 30 points and 450 yards to the Bucs in a 30-7 shellacking.

Dallas is a 4-point favorite, and the Total is set at 37.5. At first glance, that Total seems low even for these two offensively challenged clubs. New York has allowed nearly 25 points per game during their 6-game losing streak and Dallas is on record as prone to giving up chunks of yardage and points especially at home. The OVER is worth considering.

Let dive into the numbers and see if we can’t find an additional sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Giants at Cowboys

· Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

· Time: 4:30 PM ET

· Site: AT&T Stadium

· City: Arlington, TX

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Giants at Cowboys

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: New York Giants (+164), Dallas Cowboys (-198)

· Spread: Cowboys -4

· Total: 37.5

This number site where it opened with the Cowboys laying 4. The Total has actually dropped a full point. It is the lowest Total of the season for a Dallas game.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Giants at Cowboys

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between New York and Dallas:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Cowboys on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Cowboys ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 37.5.

Giants at Cowboys betting trends and stats

· The Giants are 3-8 against the spread this season.

· The Giants are 3-8 to the OVER this season.

· The Cowboys are 3-8 against the spread this season.

· The Cowboys are 7-4 to the OVER this season.

· Dallas has won 15 of the last 15 games against the Giants.

· New York has not won in Dallas since 2016.

· Cooper Rush improved to 6-3 both straight-up and ATS as a starter with the win over Washington this past Sunday.

Quarterback matchup for Giants at Cowboys

· New York: Tommy DeVito – the 2nd year signal-caller could not move the ball consistently on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He did complete 21 of 31 passes for 189 yards with 0 TDs and 0 INTs.

· Dallas: Cooper Rush – the 7-year career backup completed 75% of his passes on Sunday against Washington for 247 yards with 2 TDs.

Giants at Cowboys Injury Update

New York OLB Azeez Ojulari (toe) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

New York DL D.J. Davidson (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

New York G Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas OT Tyler Smith (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas WR Brandin Cooks (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas G Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas CB Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

