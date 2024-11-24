Lions vs Colts Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchups, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions go on the road to take on Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit is on an eight-game winning streak and is now the Super Bowl favorite across most sportsbooks. The 9-1 Lions trashed the Jaguars 52-6 in the previous game and have won seven of the nine games by at least six points. Detroit leads the league in scoring at 33.6 points per game and 29.6 PPG on the road (2nd).

Indianapolis is coming off a 28-27 comeback win over the New York Jets to break a two-game losing streak. The Colts are 5-6 and look certain to start Anthony Richardson at QB again. Richardson responded to Joe Flacco’s benching with a season-high 272 yards and three total touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Game Details and How to watch the Detroit Lions vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

· City: Indianapolis, IN

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Colts vs. Lions

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+320), Detroit Lions (-410)

Spread: Lions -7.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5

The preseason line for this game was Lions -2.5, so the adjustment speaks to the respect the 9-1 Lions have gained. Most money pushed this line from -6.5 or 7 to -7.5 within hours of opening last week and the public loves Detroit, so the spread could close between -8 and -9.5.

The Over should take the majority of the ticket handle due to Detroit’s No. 1 ranked offense and the recent 28-point showing courtesy of Richardson and the Colts offense.

Expert picks & predictions for Lions vs Colts

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Detroit Lions to cover the first-quarter spread of -0.5 at the Indianapolis Colts:

“One of the most surprising stats on the Detroit Lions is their ineffectiveness to score in the first quarter of road games.

The Lions average 2.8 first-quarter points per game, which is 27th in the NFL. Detroit has played Arizona (7-7), Dallas (7-3), Minnesota (0-10), Green Bay (0-3), and Houston (0-10).

In the last three road games, Detroit hasn’t scored a single first-quarter point, and two of those (GB, HOU) came before the Lions beat the Jaguars 52-6 (7-3 1Q lead).

Dan Campbell has preached about getting off to a fast start on the road this week and the Colts are coming off a high that will die off quickly against the Lions. I like Detroit to lead after the first quarter and lean towards the -0.5 for -110 odds rather than the first quarter ML at -185.”

Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts team stats, betting trends

Detroit is an NFL-best 8-2 ATS this season and 7-2 ATS as a favorite (1st).

Indianapolis has the second-best ATS mark of 8-3 and 6-2 ATS as an underdog (5th).

The Colts are 6-5 to the Under and 3-2 to the Over at home.

The Lions are 5-5 on the total this year and 5-4 to the Under as a favorite. The Lions are 3-2 to the Under on the road.

Jared Goff recorded a season-high 412 passing yards last week.

David Montgomery had his second multi-touchdown game of the season last week.

Jahmyr Gibbs has five touchdowns in the last five games and two multi-score games on the year.

Anthony Richarson had a season-high 272 passing yards last game and three total touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored in eight straight games with nine total touchdowns in that span.

Quarterback matchup for Detroit vs. Indianapolis

Indianapolis: Anthony Richardson – Richardson has had an up-and-down season in and out of the starting quarterback job. The Colts dual-threat QB has five passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, and three rushing scores. His 45.9 QBR ranks 28th in the NFL, but he threw a season-high 272 passing yards last week and three total touchdowns.

Detroit: Jared Goff - Goff is an MVP favorite this season and coming off one of his best performances of the year. Goff tossed 412 passing yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-29 and a perfect 158.3 QBR against the Jaguars. Goff has twice as many interceptions on the road (6) as to home (3) this year.

Lions and Colts injury update

The Colts WR Michael Pittman (back) and WR Josh Downs (calf) are probable, while OT Bernhard Rainmann (knee) is out.

For Detroit, DE Broderick Martin (knee) , DB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), DB Terrion Arnold (hamstring), and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) are all out.

