Lions vs. Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Detroit Lions head to Houston for a crucial Week 10 showdown with the Texans. Detroit (7-1) has been a dominant force in the NFC, sitting comfortably atop the NFC North, while the Texans (6-3) have shown they’re capable of hanging with the league’s best despite being led by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

This may be the biggest test the Lions have faced all season. They are up against the league’s best passing defense.

The Texans are dealing with a handful of key injuries. Second year edge Will Anderson Jr. is battling a nagging ankle injury, Stefon Diggs is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Nico Collins is set to be activated after a long absence from a hamstring injury.

This is a game of good on good, and both teams will be eager to show the world how good they really are.

How to Watch Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

· Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

· Time: 8:20 PM ET

· Site: NRG Stadium

· City: Houston, TX

· TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Latest Game Odds for Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

The latest odds, as of Friday, courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-195), Houston Texans (+165)

· Spread: Lions -4

· Total: 48.5

The line has stayed on Lios -4 with minimal movement.

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Lions -3.5:

“Shop this line around, but I have to take the Lions in this game. They are 7-1 against the spread, they have a great balance on offense with a great offensive line, and they are strong defensively.

The Texans aren’t healthy. Even with Collins back, and that’s a maybe, they might be at a massive disadvantage offensively.”

Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Lions have covered 4 of their last 5 games as a road favorite

· The Lions have won their last 3 games against teams with winning records

· 7 of the Texans’ last 8 games (88%) have stayed under the Total

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

· Lions: Jared Goff has been one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks. He leads the NFL in completion percentage. He’s also a name to watch for the MVP.

· Texans: C.J. Stroud is playing well in year two. He’s thrown for 2,139 yards, 11 TDs, and 4 INTs.

Player News & Injuries

Lions:

· OT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is questionable

· DE Aidan Hutchinson (leg) is on the IR

· DT Kyle Peko (pec) is on the IR

· EDGE Za’Darius Smith (personal) is questionable

Texans:

· WR Nico Collins (hamstring) is questionable

· G Keyon Green (shoulder) is on the IR

· RB Dameon Pierce (groin) is questionable

· LB Jake Hansen (ankle) is questionable

