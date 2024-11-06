Patriots vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

A little over two weeks ago, Bears’ Nation was competing in the NFC North with dreams of maybe winning the division but at least reaching the playoffs. After gifting the Commanders a win and getting waxed by the Cardinals, Bears’ fans (and maybe the locker room) today want Head Coach Matt Eberflus on the first train out of town. Sunday, Eberflus, Caleb Williams, and the Bears (4-4) have an opportunity to turn the jeers into cheers (for at least a week) and get back in the win column as they host the New England Patriots (2-7).

Drake Maye and the Patriots lost to the Titans 20-17 in overtime this past Sunday. After suffering a concussion against the Jets the week before, the rookie quarterback cleared concussion protocol Saturday and started in Nashville rushing for a team-high 95 yards on the day while also throwing for 206 yards including a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson with no time left in regulation.

This has all the makings of a must-win for Chicago especially considering the rest of their schedule. The only team the Bears face in their final eight games with a losing record is Seattle in Week 17. They play the Vikings twice, the Lions twice, the Packers twice, and the Cardinals in addition to that tilt with the Seahawks.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and how to watch Patriots @ Bears

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Patriots @ Bears

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New England Patriots (+220), Chicago Bears (-270)

New England Patriots (+220), Chicago Bears (-270) Spread: Bears -6

Bears -6 Total: 39

This line has moved a full point towards New England after opening Chicago -7. It is one of two Totals in the league to open under 40. Not a surprise considering the game features two rookie QBs and a Bears’ team who has scored a total of 24 points over the past two games.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets: Patriots @ Bears

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between New England and Chicago:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the New England Patriots +6 against the spread.

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 39.

New England Patriots and Chicago Bears Betting Trends and Statistics

· The Bears have covered in their last 5 home games as a favorite.

· 5 of the Bears’ last 6 home games have gone OVER the Total.

· The Patriots have been the underdog in each of their games this season.

· The Patriots have covered the spread each of the last two weeks.

· New England is 3-5-1 ATS and 5-4 to the OVER this season.

· Chicago is 5-3 ATS and 3-5 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Patriots @ Bears

New England: Drake Maye – the rookie was sacked 4 times last week in the loss at Tennessee. Completed 70% of his passes (29-41) for the afternoon but did throw a couple INTs.

Drake Maye – the rookie was sacked 4 times last week in the loss at Tennessee. Completed 70% of his passes (29-41) for the afternoon but did throw a couple INTs. Chicago: Caleb Williams – the rookie was sacked 6 times last week against Arizona while completing just 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards.

Patriots and Bears Injury Update

· Chicago QB Caleb Williams (ankle) is questionable for this Sunday.

· Chicago DE Montez Sweat (undisclosed) is questionable for this Sunday.

· Chicago OL Darnell Wright (MCL) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Chicago CB Terrell Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England S Kyle Dugger (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England DT Christian Barmore (illness) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

