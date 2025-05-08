Orioles at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 8

Its Thursday, May 8 and the Orioles (13-21) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (16-20).

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Joe Ryan for Minnesota.

The Twins take the field looking for a sweep of the three-game series following their 5-2 win last night. Byron Buxton went yard for the third straight game and Harrison Bader also homered while six Minnesota hurlers allowed ten hits but combined to hold the O’s to two runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Twins

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: MASN, MNNT, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+133), Twins (-158)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Twins

Pitching matchup for May 8, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Joe Ryan

Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.74 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Kansas City - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 2Ks Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 at Boston - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Twins

The Twins have won 4 in a row

The Orioles have lost 4 in a row

Gunnar Henderson has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (14-42)

has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (14-42) Adley Rutschman is 3-19 through 5 games in May

is 3-19 through 5 games in May Byron Buxton is riding a 7-game hitting streak (12-30)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

