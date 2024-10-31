Raiders @ Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Oakland Raiders (2-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) may only be one game apart in the standings, but the reality is they are trending in very different directions.

The Raiders have already traded away their best player in WR Davante Adams, been forced to hand the QB reins back to Gardner Minshew after Aidan O’Connell’s thumb injury, are on a four-game losing streak, and rumors are swirling that superstar DE Maxx Crosby could also be on the move before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Bengals started the season 0-3 but have won three of their last five and are certainly a dangerous team with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase leading the way. Chase has scored a TD in five of his last six games and if you think he makes it six out of his last seven, take a look at his Anytime TD Odds (-135).

Chase’s WR counterpart, Tee Higgins, remains day-to-day with a quad injury after missing last week’s loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Cincy’s gotten a spark as of late from second-year RB Chase Brown. Over the last four games Brown has wrestled away the lead back role from Zack Moss, out-carrying him in consecutive weeks and scoring a TD in three of the four.

While the rest of the NFL will be keeping tabs on Crosby (6.5 sacks) in this matchup right before the deadline, Minshew better keep his head on swivel against Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson who already has 7.0 sacks on the year. If you think either of these pass-rushing specialists add to their sack totals this week, take a look at those odds prior to gametime once DraftKings posts them.

In addition to those potential plays on Chase, Crosby and Hendrickson, lets dive into the matchup and find another sweat or two.

Game details and how to watch Raiders @ Bengals

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Raiders @ Bengals

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+260), Cincinnati Bengals (-325)

Las Vegas Raiders (+260), Cincinnati Bengals (-325) Spread: Bengals -7

Bengals -7 Total: 46.5

This line has moved slightly is the Raiders after opening at Cincinnati -7.5. The Total has risen 1 point after starting at 45.5.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals

· The Raiders have covered five of their past seven road games, with three of those covers coming by more than six points.

· The Bengals are 0-4 ATS at home this season, failing to cover three of those games by double figures.

· The Raiders either scored or went three-and-out on every drive this past Sunday against the Chiefs.

· The Raiders are 4-4 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Bengals are 4-4 ATS and 5-3 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Raiders @ Bengals

Las Vegas: Gardner Minshew – his average depth of throw over the past 4 games has dropped from 8.3 to 4.6.

Gardner Minshew – his average depth of throw over the past 4 games has dropped from 8.3 to 4.6. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow – the veteran’s red zone completion percentage is down from 67.4% last season to 53.7% in 2024.

Injury update for the Raiders @ Bengals

· Las Vegas C Andre James (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas TE Harrison Bryant (elbow) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas LB Kana’i Mauga (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Las Vegas G Dylan Parham (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Cincinnati LT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Raiders @ Bengals

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Las Vegas @ Cincinnati:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Bengals on the Moneyline.

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Bengals against the spread.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 46.5 points.

