Rams vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Los Angeles Rams look to get back on track when they travel cross-country to take on the New England Patriots in Week 11.

The Rams lost to the Dolphins, 23-15, snapping their three-game winning streak. Making matters worse, Matthew Stafford and Co. failed to score a TD for first time all season, despite three trips to the red zone. If you expect the Rams to find paydirt this week, it might make sense to look at anytime TD odds for Kyren Williams (-220), Puka Nacua (+140) or Cooper Kupp (+140).

The Patriots are 2-1 over their last three games after starting the season 1-6 and are seeking their first win streak since 2002.

Last week, they relied heavily on their defense as they sacked rookie QB Caleb Williams nine times, which is the most by any team in any game this season. On offense, Drake Maye has shown improvement and is always a threat with his legs, averaging 9.3 yards per carry on the season. It might make sense to bet the Over on Maye’s rushing yards set at 27.5 (-115) at DraftKings.

Other than those plays mentioned above, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Rams @ Patriots

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxborough, MA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Rams @ Patriots

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (-198), New England Patriots (+164)

Los Angeles Rams (-198), New England Patriots (+164) Spread: Rams -4.5

Rams -4.5 Total: 43.5

This line opened with the Rams laying 5.5 but the Patriots are taking money with the line now a full point lower. The Total sits where it opened at 43.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Rams @ Patriots

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Los Angeles and New England:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking the 4.5 points and the Patriots.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 43.5.

Rams @ Patriots Betting Trends and Stats

· The Patriots have lost eight of their last ten home games

· Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS and 5-5 to the OVER this season.

· New England is 4-5-1 ATS and 5-5 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Rams @ Patriots

Los Angeles: Matthew Stafford – the veteran has struggled this season to get his team into the endzone. Outside of his 4 TD performance in the Rams’ win over the Vikings, Stafford has thrown just 5 TDs in 9 games while also tossing 6 INTs in those contests.

Matthew Stafford – the veteran has struggled this season to get his team into the endzone. Outside of his 4 TD performance in the Rams’ win over the Vikings, Stafford has thrown just 5 TDs in 9 games while also tossing 6 INTs in those contests. New England: Drake Maye – completed 15 of 25 passes for 184 yards in last week’s 19-3 win at Soldier Field. Also rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries. Has thrown 2 TDs and 3 INTs the last 2 weeks.

Rams and Patriots injury update

· LA OT Rob Havenstein (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· LA DT Neville Gallimore (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· LA CB Charles Woods (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England LB Christian Elliss (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England S Kyle Dugger (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New England DT Christian Barmore (illness) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

· New England G Cole Strange (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

