Steelers vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

Two bitter rivals from the AFC North at polar opposite points in the standings and in their seasons meet Thursday night in Cleveland.

The Russell Wilson Renaissance Tour continues this week as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh is undefeated with Wilson as QB1 (4-0) and has won five straight overall while the Browns continue to flounder. Cleveland got a brief boost when Jameis Winston took over under center for the injured Deshaun Watson three weeks ago but have lost their last two and been drubbed in both affairs.

Sunday the Steelers earned an impressive 18-16 win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to grab a 1.5 game lead in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh offense failed to get in the endzone, but the defense limited the 2-time MVP to just 207 passing yards and 46 yards rushing and RB1 Derrick Henry to a pedestrian 65 yards rushing. Winston threw for 395 yards against the Saints but allowed Taysom Hill to rush for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to blow open a close game as New Orleans cruised to a 35-14 victory. The 35 points are the most Cleveland has allowed this season while the offense has managed just 24 total points over the last two weeks.

Early bet to watch for once props are posted: Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris Rushing and Receiving Yards. Totaled 93 yards this past weekend against the Ravens. Taysom Hill gashed the Browns run defense this past weekend for 138 yards and added 50 receiving yards. Alvin Kamara chipped in with 67 rushing yards and 22 receiving yards. Cleveland’s defense looked tired especially in the 4th quarter and this is a short week.

Fun Fact: This game features two of the last three NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winners. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt earned the award in 2021 and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett took it home last season. Both players were selected in Round 1 of the 2017 Draft. Garrett went first overall to Cleveland and Watt lasted until the Steelers nabbed him at #30.

More Fun: Watt (104) and Garrett (95.5) rank first and second in total sacks since 2017.

This is the first of four straight divisional games for Pittsburgh. The Steelers actually play six of their last eight against AFC North rivals.

DraftKings opened the game with the Steelers favored by 5.5 but the number has dropped substantially. Lets dive into the numbers and see if that move was warranted.

Game details and how to watch Steelers @ Browns

· Date: Sunday, November 21, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM ET

· Site: Huntington Bank Field

· City: Cleveland, OH

· TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Latest Game Odds for Steelers @ Browns

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (-198), Cleveland Browns (+164)

· Spread: Steelers -4

· Total: 39

This number has dropped 1.5 points since opening at Pittsburgh -5.5. The Total has dropped a point since opening at 40.

Expert picks & predictions for Steelers @ Browns

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Steelers on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Steelers ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 39.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Saints Betting Trends and Stats

· The Browns are 3-7 against the spread this season.

· The Browns are 4-6 to the OVER this season.

· The Steelers are 8-2 against the spread this season.

· The Steelers are 5-5 to the OVER this season.

· These teams have split their last eight meeting (4-4) including the playoffs.

Quarterback Matchup for Steelers @ Browns

· Cleveland: Jameis Winston – the veteran is coming off a 395-yard performance against the Saints in New Orleans. However, Winston could only lead the Browns into the endzone twice.

· Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson – started the last four weeks and has not looked like an All Pro, but the Steelers are 4-0 with the veteran under center. Wilson has completed 60.3% of his passes and thrown for 942 yards including 6 TDs and 2 INTs. The last three games, though, he has been sacked 11 times.

Steelers @ Browns Injury Update

· Cleveland LT Dawand Jones (ankle) has been declared OUT for Thursday’s game.

· Cleveland LT Jedrick Wills (knee) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· Pittsburgh DT Keeanu Benton (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· Pittsburgh CB Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

· Pittsburgh NT Montravius Adams (knee) has been declared out for Thursday’s game.

· Pittsburgh LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

