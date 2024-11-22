Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The top and bottom of the AFC South meet Sunday in Houston as the Texans (7-4) host the Tennessee Titans (2-8).

The difference between these teams may be as simple as their efficiency under center. For the season, Houston is averaging 23.5 points per game (#14 in the NFL) while the Titans average a measly 17.0 (#28 in the NFL). At 1st glance, it appears if the Texans can eclipse the 20-point mark they should be able to earn their 8th win of the season. The reason? The game may be slowing down a touch for Will Levis, but the Titans’ quarterback is still struggling to get Tennessee into the endzone. He has 4 TD passes in his last 3 games and only 8 in 7 games this season. Although he threw just a single touchdown pass against the Vikings this past Sunday, Levis did throw for 295 yards and average a more than respectable 9.5 yards per attempt against a solid Vikings’ defense (#10 overall). Can he build on that performance against Houston’s defense?

C.J. Stroud of the Texans has thrown for 2,628 yards (#5 in the NFL) but just 12 TDs (T-16 in the NFL). He also has already thrown more interceptions this season (7) than all of last season (5). The good news for Stroud fans? Assuming Nico Collins’ hamstring stays intact for the next couple of months, it is fair to expect Stroud’s numbers to improve.

A couple bets to consider:

Nico Collins Anytime TD Scorer (+120) – Stroud’s favorite target prior to his injury, Collins had reached the endzone 3 times in the 5 games he played prior to said injury.

Will Levis OVER 0.5 INTs (-185) – you will have to pay the juice on this one but it is a gift that keeps on giving as the former Kentucky Wildcat has thrown picks in 6 of his 7 starts.

Lets dive a bit deeper and see what other sweats make sense.

Game details and how to watch Titans at Texans

· Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

· Time: 1 PM ET

· Site: NRG Stadium

· City: Houston, TX

· TV/Streaming: CBS

NBC Sports is your home for all the latest updates on this matchup, featuring live odds, player news, expert analysis, and predictions.

Latest Game Odds for Titans at Texans

The latest odds courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Tennessee Titans (+295), Houston Texans (-375)

· Spread: Texans -8

· Total: 40.5

The Total has inched towards Houston since opening at Texans -7.5. The Total, however, has dropped one full point since opening at 41.5. Questions re: Will Levis’ ability to sustain drives and then turn said drives into points remain.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Titans at Texans

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Tennessee and Houston:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Titans ATS.

· Total : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 40.5.

Titans at Texans Betting Trends and Stats

· Tennessee is 1-9 against the spread this season.

· Tennessee is 5-5 to the OVER this season.

· Houston is 5-6 against the spread this season.

· Houston is 3-8 to the OVER this season.

· The Texans have covered the Spread in six of their last seven games against the Titans.

· The Texans have won their last six matchups against divisional opponents.

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Titans’ road games this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Titans at Texans

· Tennessee: Will Levis – threw for a season-high 295 yards in last week’s loss to the Vikings. Has thrown just 1 INT in the past two weeks after struggling in that department earlier this season. However, the 2nd-year pro has been sacked 12 times in the last 2 games.

· Houston: C.J. Stroud – after struggling in losses to the Jets and the Lions, the 2nd-year pro rebounded last week completing 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards. However, Stroud has thrown just 2 TD passes in his last 5 games.

Titans at Texans Injury Update

· Houston DE Denico Autry (knee) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Houston DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Houston OT Blake Fisher (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Houston LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Houston DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Houston CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hip) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (biceps) returned to practice Thursday but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee CB Roger McCreary (knee) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RB Tyjae Spears (concussion) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Tennessee RT Leroy Watson IV (back) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)