O'Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
Mark O'Meara takes us back to his first trip around Augusta National Golf Club in 1980, specifically to the "intimidating" hole No. 11, and a wayward shot that had impacted the leaderboard.
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
Xander Schauffele returns to Augusta National this time as a major champion, and he addresses the media on how being sidelined by injury has kept him motivated and made him mentally stronger, among other topics.
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announces a partnership with TGR Foundation that will bring a new learning lab and 9-hole short course to the area.
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their best bets for the 2025 Masters, including why they think Bryson DeChambeau or Collin Morikawa might be able to top favorite Scottie Scheffler.
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, including best shots from winner Brian Harman.
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
Brad Thomas is eyeing a "surging" Sergio Garcia to finish as the top LIV golfer at this year's Masters Tournament, highlighting his "absolutely insane" price and current form compared to the favorites.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
As Brian Harman secures the win at the Valero Texas Open, Dan Hicks takes a moment to share the story of Cathy Dowdy, who is currently in hospice after helping rescue Harman's son from drowning.
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
Scottie Scheffler talks to Cara Banks about his food choices for the Masters Club dinner and breaks down his mindset as he looks to win the Masters yet again in 2025.
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
Wyndham Clark shares the superstition that makes him black out the number on his golf ball and why the Titleist Pro V1x works so well for his launch window.