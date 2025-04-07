Top fantasy baseball prospects: Zac Veen headed to Colorado, Chase Burns impresses in pro debut

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 7 G, .167/.375/.500, 2 HR, 1 SB, 8 BB, 11 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

The hits haven’t fallen for Anthony since his impressive opening weekend, but he’s still shown a quality approach at the plate. A bit of a spoiler alert: Roman Anthony will be at the top of this list until Anthony plays for the Boston Red Sox. There’s just too much offensive upside, so even when I/we know that a player is coming up — and we have one this week — he’s not going to be usurped from the top spot. He’s that good.

2. Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

2025 stats: 8 G, .387/.472/.677, 1 HR, 1 SB, 4 BB, 6 SO at Triple-A Albuquerque.

It’s always nice when we get to cheat. Veen will be joining the Rockies before Tuesday’s contest against the Brewers, and there’s definitely fantasy intrigue in his profile. He dealt with injuries the past two seasons, but he’s a former top-ten pick who has shown the speed and acumen necessary to pile up the stolen bases, and there’s above-average power potential in his left-handed bat, too. That power hasn’t shown up in games, but, Coors Field. Veen is worth a speculative add in the majority of leagues.

3. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 9 G, .294/.419/.382, 0 HR, 4 SB, 5 BB, 10 SO at Triple-A Reno.

After a tough opening weekend, Lawlar played well in a six-game series against Tacoma (minor-league baseball, baby), and reached at least twice in each game while picking up three extra-base hits. It’s worth noting that the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and while the Diamondbacks went with Tim Tawa as a replacement, Tawa isn’t going to hold Lawlar back. Even if Marte is back soon, Lawlar is talented enough — and then some — to force his way into the lineup.

4. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

2025 stats: Has not pitched -- injured

Lowder was sensational down the stretcher for the Reds after being the sixth-overall pick of the loaded 2023 draft, but unfortunately, the right-hander has not been able to pitch this spring because of elbow soreness in his throwing arm. When healthy, Lower has the ability to miss bats with three pitches, and he pounds the strike zone with well above-average command. Lowder offers risk because he’s a young hurler and because he’s going to make his home starts in Great American Ball Park, but that risk comes with the upside of a pitcher who can help in several categories.

5. Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics

2025 stats: 8 G, .412/.459/.852, 4 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 7 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Kurtz has absolutely clobbered Triple-A pitching, and with all due respect to some other names in Triple-A who have a chance to help their teams/fantasy managers, he deserves this final spot. There’s double-plus — or 70-grade — power in his left-handed bat, he has an outstanding approach at the plate, and the ball absolutely jumps off his bat. No he can’t help in the steals category. Yes the A’s might wait until the summer for a promotion. I can’t justify not having him on the list. He looked too good at Wake Forest, and has looked too good as a professional.

Around the minors:

Chase Burns was selected second-overall by the Reds in 2024, but didn’t pitch last summer. He made his professional debut Tuesday, and he didn’t disappoint. He fired four scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and he allowed just one hit against West Michigan. Burne has elite stuff, and there are four pitches that show plus — or better — potential at his disposal. His ability to command those pitches is the only real question mark, but it’d be more surprising if Burns didn’t become a top-of-the-rotation starter than if he did.

The Guardians made Travis Bazzana the top pick ahead of Burns, and his first weekend of his 2025 campaign couldn’t have gone much better. He picked up hits in 7-of-13 at-bats (.538 average), and he doubled and homered while going 4-for-5 in Saturday’s contest for Double-A Akron against Richmond. Bazzana has one of the best hit tools in the minors regardless of levels, and there’s above-average power in his left-handed bat as well. He’s a high-floor, high-ceiling player, and no one should be surprised if he makes his MLB debut in 2025.

Thomas White has quickly established himself as one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, and the southpaw showed why in his season debut Friday for Beloit. He worked four innings, struck out seven and didn’t allow a run in that outing against South Bend. He did walk three, and command is still a work-in-progress; something that’s quite common with 20-year-olds. White offers a double-plus slider, and above-average and change; and he can get his fastball up to 97 mph with life. If the command takes a jump, he could be a fantasy option by the end of 2026.

And finally, Joc Caglianone did this.

That homer had an exit velocity of 116 mph and went 464 feet. Simply put, he has as much — if not more — power potential than any hitting prospect in baseball. If you don’t believe me, watch the video again.