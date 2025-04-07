 Skip navigation
Top News

The 2025 Masters
With rib injury behind him, Xander Schauffele sounding confident about his Masters chances
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250405.jpg
What riders said after Foxborough Supercross: ‘I just stood up on the pegs ... leaned back and pinned it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Masters - Previews
Tiger Woods to design short course at historic Augusta muni

Top Clips

nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dodgers' Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out

April 7, 2025 03:44 PM
Eric Samulski explains why Blake Snell's injury isn't a "lasting concern" despite being placed on the injured list, a promising sign for fantasy managers relying on the veteran southpaw.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_roto_merrill_250402.jpg
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_roto_harrington_250401.jpg
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
nbc_roto_profar_250401.jpg
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
nbc_roto_torpedobat_250401.jpg
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_roto_landenroupp_250327.jpg
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
nbc_roto_nolanjones_250327.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250327.jpg
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
nbc_bte_almvp_250327.jpg
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
nbc_roto_jones_250326.jpg
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
nbc_roto_montgomery_250326.jpg
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_roto_patriots_250407.jpg
01:10
Patriots could reportedly focus on RB in NFL draft
haven.jpg
06:17
‘The Patch’ is a home for Augusta’s Black golfers
nbc_roto_cowboys_250407.jpg
01:08
Cowboys reportedly seek RB1 in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_pl_leinew_barnesgoal_250407.jpg
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal2_250407.jpg
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
nbc_pl_leinew_murphygoal_250407.jpg
01:14
Murphy tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Leicester
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
nbc_oht_hidalgo_250407.jpg
10:32
Hidalgo addresses social media post in article
nbc_oht_draftpredictions_250407.jpg
21:50
2025 WNBA Draft: Predictions and recent shake-ups
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250407.jpg
06:26
Reds ‘confident’ about renewing Salah, van Dijk
nbc_dps_finalfourrecap_250407.jpg
06:32
Takeaways from Houston, Florida’s Final Four wins
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_horse_santaanita_250407.jpg
01:53
Journalism will ‘be a factor’ in Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_woodmemorial_250407.jpg
02:08
Rodriguez trending up after Wood Memorial win
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_pl_tactics_250407.jpg
03:02
Amorim’s tactics on display for Man United v. City
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_roto_floridahouston_250407.jpg
01:41
Target Florida to cover vs. Houston in title game
nbc_dps_danhurley_250407.jpg
17:25
Hurley revisits loss to Florida, Duke’s collapse