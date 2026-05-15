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Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Brittany Russell, with husband Sheldon riding, could make Preakness history with Taj Mahal
Horse Racing: 151st Preakness-Workouts
Preakness could soon move later, to 3 weeks after the Kentucky Derby. That might not be enough
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No practice. Plan for the best. That’s the Ruff approach with Sabres facing elimination vs. Canadiens

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Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama
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76ers, Jazz among rising young cores in the NBA

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My Miss Mo holds on to win the Black-Eyed Susan by 1 3/4 lengths over Jumping the Gun

  
Published May 15, 2026 07:13 PM

LAUREL, Md. — My Miss Mo won the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday at Laurel Park, holding off a spirited effort from Jumping the Gun to win the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies that takes place a day before the Preakness.

Laurel is hosting both races this year while Pimlico is being rebuilt.

My Miss Mo was around the front the whole way. Savor It showed some early speed as a long shot, but in the end Jumping the Gun was the main threat and My Miss Mo was able to hold her off and win by 1 3/4 lengths.

A. P.'s Girl was third.

My Miss Mo, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., won for the first time this year after finishing second in the Gulfstream Park Oaks in late March.