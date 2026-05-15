My Miss Mo holds on to win the Black-Eyed Susan by 1 3/4 lengths over Jumping the Gun

LAUREL, Md. — My Miss Mo won the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday at Laurel Park, holding off a spirited effort from Jumping the Gun to win the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies that takes place a day before the Preakness.

Laurel is hosting both races this year while Pimlico is being rebuilt.

My Miss Mo was around the front the whole way. Savor It showed some early speed as a long shot, but in the end Jumping the Gun was the main threat and My Miss Mo was able to hold her off and win by 1 3/4 lengths.

A. P.'s Girl was third.

My Miss Mo, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., won for the first time this year after finishing second in the Gulfstream Park Oaks in late March.