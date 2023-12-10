 Skip navigation
Bronny James makes college debut for USC nearly five months after cardiac arrest

  
Published December 10, 2023 12:00 PM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational - Gonzaga vs USC

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 02: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) looks on before the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational between Gonzaga Bulldogs vs USC Trojans on December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James made his college debut for Southern California on Sunday, coming off the bench nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest.

James entered the game about seven minutes into the first half, with some in the crowd at Galen Center standing and cheering. He missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt. Moments before, he tipped the ball away from a Long Beach State player, but the visitors got it back. The possession ended in a shot-clock violation for the Beach.

LeBron James arrived seconds before the national anthem and tapped his son’s rear as he passed by on his way to his courtside seat.

James joined his teammates for on-court warmups 90 minutes before tipoff. Wearing a white USC shirt and red sweatpants, he took a variety of jumpers under the watchful lenses of a baseline full of photographers.

Students lined up around one side of Galen Center and down an adjacent street waiting to get inside.

James was on a minutes restriction in his debut. He had a rebound in his first three-minute stint.

James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable.

James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.