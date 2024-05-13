 Skip navigation
Top News

Lisa Bluder retiring as Iowa women’s coach after Clark-led teams reached last 2 NCAA title games

  
Published May 13, 2024 05:13 PM

Lisa Bluder, who coached the Iowa women’s basketball team to the last two NCAA championship games, is retiring after 24 years leading the Hawkeyes.

Bluder made the announcement Monday, five weeks after Iowa lost to South Carolina in the national title game and superstar Caitlin Clark ended her college career.

“There is no denying that this past season was incredible for so many reasons, and we could not have accomplished our achievements without all of you,” she said. “After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next.

“With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program, and what the future looks like for my family and me. After then taking some time away with my husband, David, it became clear to me that I am ready to step aside.”

Bluder was 528-254 at Iowa, including 65-12 the past two years with Clark leading the way, and 716-359 including her 10 seasons at Drake.