 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_jorgensonintv_230713.jpg
Jorgenson reflects on ‘frustrating’ Stage 12
nbc_cycling_postracehit_230713.jpg
How Jorgenson is riding ‘at the top level’ in TDF
nbc_cycling_tdsstage12hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_jorgensonintv_230713.jpg
Jorgenson reflects on ‘frustrating’ Stage 12
nbc_cycling_postracehit_230713.jpg
How Jorgenson is riding ‘at the top level’ in TDF
nbc_cycling_tdsstage12hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires

  
Published July 13, 2023 02:54 PM
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Women's - Temple at UConn

HARTFORD, CT - FEBRUARY 18: Temple Owls Head Coach Tonya Cardoza during the game as the UConn Huskies host the Temple Owls on February 18, 2018 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.

The school announced Thursday that Cardoza and current UConn video coordinator Ben Kantor will be added as coaches under NCAA legislation that went into effect July 1. It allows the addition of two new assistants to college basketball programs.

One of the jobs appeared to be tailored for Cardoza. In the job posting for the position, Connecticut indicated candidate qualifications must include 10 or more years of head coaching experience in a Division I program and coaching in NCAA Division I national championship games. Preferred qualifications included coaching on a national championship team.

Cardoza was an assistant at UConn from 1994-2008, helping lead the Huskies to five of its 11 national titles.

She was the head coach at Temple for 14 seasons before being fired in 2022. Cardoza compiled a record of 230–163 with the Owls, including seven 20-win seasons and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

“UConn is where I gained my foundation as a coach,” she said in a statement. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity to come back home to where it all started. I look toward to working alongside people who I consider my family.”

Auriemma said Cardoza will be working with UConn’s perimeter players.

Kantor has been on UConn’s staff since 2015 as a video coordinator. He filled in as an assistant coach under the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver when members of the coaching staff tested positive for the virus during the pandemic. UConn said Kantor’s job wasn’t posted because it was a promotion to an existing employee.

“I’ve learned so much from the coaching staff in my time in Storrs, and it’s an honor to now be a member of it,” he said in a statement.