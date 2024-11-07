How to watch SIU Edwardsville vs Illinois: TV, live stream info for Men’s Big Ten college basketball game

This Friday night on Peacock, the SIU Edwardsville Cougars head to the State Farm Center to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET, tip-off is at 8:00 PM ET. See below to find out how to watch and live stream the SIU Edwardsville vs Illinois men’s college basketball game, as well as additional information on how to follow the all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

RELATED: The biggest questions and top storylines for the 2024-25 men’s college basketball season

The Cougars are 1-1 after falling 80-61 to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road on Wednesday night. Graduate guard Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while junior forward Myles Thompson added 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

SIU Edwardsville is led by Brian Barone, now in his sixth year as head coach of the program. Last season, he guided the Cougars to a 17-16 record, marking the program’s first back-to-back winning seasons in the Division I era.

The Fighting Illini opened up their season with a dominant 112-67 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday night. Freshman forward Will Riley made an immediate impact with a stellar debut performance, scoring a team-high 31 points in the win. The Kitchener, Ontario native was one of five players to reach double figures, alongside Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (21 points), Tomislav Ivisic (14 points), Ben Humrichous (14 points), and Coleman Hawkins (11 points), all of whom were key contributors in the win.

Illinois finished the 2023 season with a 29-9 record and advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament, marking the program’s most successful season since 2004-2005. The team, led by head coach Brad Underwood, aims to build on that momentum as they look to continue their success this year.

How to watch SIU Edwardsville vs Illinois men’s college basketball game:

When: Friday, November 8

Friday, November 8 Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois Time: 8:00 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM

8:00 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started