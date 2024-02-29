Iowa star Caitlin Clark announces she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark announced on social media Thursday that she is declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids,” Clark said.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

Though Clark is a senior, she has an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, and so her future remained uncertain.

Clark will now lead the Hawkeyes into the end of the regular season and onto her final Big Ten Tournament and March Madness.

Below is a list of Clark’s accomplishments from this past season.

Caitlin Clark 2023-24 Season Highlights

In November, Clark became Iowa’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Megan Gustafson (2,805 points tallied between 2015 and 2019)

(2,805 points tallied between 2015 and 2019) This season, Clark became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career

In Iowa’s last game of 2023, Clark became the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader, passing Ohio State’s Samantha Prahalis (901 assists tallied between 2009 and 2012)

(901 assists tallied between 2009 and 2012) Clark is the 15th NCAA women’s basketball player to pass the 3,000 points mark in her career (and the third player in the Big Ten conference)

In Iowa’s Jan. 31st game vs. Northwestern, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Big Ten history

In Iowa’s Feb. 11th game vs. Nebraska, Clark recorded her 1,000th career assist, becoming just the sixth player in NCAA women’s basketball to reach that mark.

In Iowa’s Feb. 15th game vs. Michigan, Clark broke the NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record, finishing the game with 3,569 career points. She scored 49 points in the matchup, a career high, and also a new Iowa’s women’s single-game scoring record.

In Iowa’s Feb. 28th matchup vs. Minnesota, Clark broke Lynette Woodard’s all-time women’s college basketball scoring record. In that same game, Clark broke the NCAA single season 3-pointers record. She now has 156 3-pointers this season and 503 in her career, becoming the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to record 500+ 3-pointers in a career. Finally, Clark also recorded her 17th career triple-double vs. the Gophers, becoming second only to current New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu, who recorded 26 triple-doubles during her time with the Oregon Ducks from 2016-20.



NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,650

2. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

4. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

5. Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse) - 3,302

6. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

7. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

8. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

1. Pete Maravich (LSU) - 3,667

2. Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) - 3,664

3. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,650

4. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

5. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

