RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina for a 5th season

  
Published May 1, 2024 11:25 AM
RJ Davis

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) controls the ball in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — First-team Associated Press All-American RJ Davis is returning to North Carolina to play his fifth season of eligibility, which could have him ultimately contending for the school and Atlantic Coast Conference career scoring record.

The school and Davis announced the decision in social media posts.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard averaged 21.2 points to lead the ACC and rank 16th in Division I in scoring. He also shot 39.8% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the foul line in a big season that included going for 42 points against Miami to set a record for any player in the Smith Center, UNC’s home arena since January 1986.

His first season came during the 2020-21 season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with players competing that year getting a free year of eligibility. He has 2,088 career points to rank fifth on the school’s career record list. If he matches last season’s output (784 points), he would tie program great Tyler Hansbrough for the ACC career scoring record (2,872).

Davis led the Tar Heels to their first ACC outright regular-season title since 2017 and a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.