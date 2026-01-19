How to watch Indiana vs. No. 3 Michigan: TV, live stream info and storylines for Tuesday’s game

After a successful West Coast road trip, No. 3 Michigan will return home Tuesday to face Indiana in a Big Ten game on Peacock.

The Wolverines (6-1 Big Ten, 16-1 overall) rebounded with consecutive road victories over Washington and Oregon after suffering their first conference loss to Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers (3-4 Big Ten, 12-6) have struggled since a 7-0 start and are on a three-game losing streak in the conference, falling to Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska.

Indiana has a 27-18 edge over Michigan in the all-time series between the teams. In their most recent meeting on Feb. 8, 2025, Michigan beat Indiana 70–67 on the road, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series.

More information below on Indiana and No. 4 Michigan and how to watch the game.

Indiana:

Having turned over its roster since last season with only two returnees, the Hoosiers have been a solid backcourt but have weaknesses in the interior on offensive rebounding and defense.

Indiana leans heavily on guards Lamar Wilkerson (a Sam Houston State transfer who is averaging 19.6 points per game and leads the Big Ten with 62 3-pointers at a 42% rate) and Tayton Conerway (a senior transfer from Troy who is averaging 4.5 assists per game and has a team‑high 27 steals). Senior forward Sam Alexis, who won a national championship with Florida last year, had 13 points in the loss to Iowa.

The Hoosiers are in their first year under head coach Darian DeVries, who had the team briefly ranked after its hot start and arrived at Indiana after only a season at West Virginia (wher he had signed a five-year deal).

No. 3 Michigan:

It’s been a dream season for the Wolverines, who were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten despite 27 wins and an NCAA Tournament regional appearance last year. Michigan has excelled with a defense that ranks second in opposing field goal shooting (36%), sixth in blocked shots and third in rebounding.

The team has one of the country’s best transfer classes with Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina, 5.2 assists per game), Aday Mara (UCLA, leads Big Ten with 2.6 blocks per game), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB, 14.1 ppg, 7.1 rebounds per game) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois, 67% FG shooting). The Wolverines are 5-0 in Quad 1 games while setting a Big Ten record with six victories of at least 40 points.

In his second season as head coach, Dusty May is focusing on addressing turnovers (12.2 per game) and free throw shooting (72.9%) to engineer another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Indiana vs. No. 3 Michigan:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 20 Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Announcers : John Fanta, Robbie Hummel and Caroline Pineda

: John Fanta, Robbie Hummel and Caroline Pineda YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

