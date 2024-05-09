 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kordalites_240509.jpg
HLs: Korda begins quest for sixth-straight win
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

May 9, 2024 07:05 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the first day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Up Next
nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
8:39
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240509.jpg
2:06
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderintv_240509.jpg
3:07
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
Now Playing
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1hl_240509.jpg
4:30
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosintv_240508.jpg
8:32
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
13:27
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
Now Playing
sales_golf_cdwlenovo_wellsfargo_240508.jpg
1:19
Breaking down Quail Hollow Club
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
6:16
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_240507.jpg
7:27
Roundtable: Mickelson’s threat, Gooch’s PGA invite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507__735417.jpg
6:11
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewishitreax_240507.jpg
8:02
Åberg withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfullepisode_240507.jpg
10:37
Absences make for wide open Wells Fargo bet market
Now Playing