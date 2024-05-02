 Skip navigation
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
Swiatek returns to Madrid Open final by beating Keys; Medvedev retires in quarterfinal with injury
Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour says he feels 'really good' about reaching new contract with team

Pochettino: Players were 'connected' in win
PL Update: Chelsea silence Tottenham
Tottenham 'not good enough' vs. Chelsea

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
Swiatek returns to Madrid Open final by beating Keys; Medvedev retires in quarterfinal with injury
Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour says he feels 'really good' about reaching new contract with team

Pochettino: Players were 'connected' in win
PL Update: Chelsea silence Tottenham
Tottenham 'not good enough' vs. Chelsea

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Nebraska forward Rienk Mast will have knee surgery and miss the season

  
Published May 2, 2024
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Tyrece Radford (23) defends during the first half in the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska forward Rienk Mast will have surgery on his left knee and miss the 2024-25 season, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Mast, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, said he plans to take a medical redshirt and return in 2025-26.

“As some people know, I played most of last season with a knee that wasn’t completely healthy,” he said. “Over these past couple weeks, I’ve spoken with multiple doctors about what we can do to get my knee healthy for the rest of my playing career and hopefully life. These have been some difficult conversations, but the best way forward for me is to undergo surgery.”

Mast’s six double-doubles were the most by a Nebraska player since 2007-08. The 22-year-old from The Netherlands scored at least 10 points in 20 games, including a career-high 34 against Ohio State.