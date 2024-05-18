 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
One hole on Saturday changed the complexion of Sunday at the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele share lead at PGA with host of heavyweights chasing
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
‘Not feeling like myself today,’ Scottie Scheffler falls eight back at PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_horse_collmus2box_240518__552892.jpg
Watch Collmus call Seize the Grey’s Preakness win
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffleroverpar_240518.jpg
Scheffler shoots over par amid PGA ‘rollercoaster’
nbc_horse_trophypresentation_240518.jpg
Behrens receives Woodlawn Vase after Preakness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
One hole on Saturday changed the complexion of Sunday at the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele share lead at PGA with host of heavyweights chasing
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
‘Not feeling like myself today,’ Scottie Scheffler falls eight back at PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_horse_collmus2box_240518__552892.jpg
Watch Collmus call Seize the Grey’s Preakness win
nbc_golf_lf_scottiescheffleroverpar_240518.jpg
Scheffler shoots over par amid PGA ‘rollercoaster’
nbc_horse_trophypresentation_240518.jpg
Behrens receives Woodlawn Vase after Preakness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Morikawa ascends leaderboard 'one shot at a time'

May 18, 2024 07:32 PM
Collin Morikawa catches up with Todd Lewis about his performance in Round 3 of the 2024 PGA Championship that makes him a co-leader going into the final day of the tournament.