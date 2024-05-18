Skip navigation
One hole on Saturday changed the complexion of Sunday at the PGA Championship
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele share lead at PGA with host of heavyweights chasing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
‘Not feeling like myself today,’ Scottie Scheffler falls eight back at PGA Championship
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Watch Collmus call Seize the Grey’s Preakness win
Scheffler shoots over par amid PGA ‘rollercoaster’
Behrens receives Woodlawn Vase after Preakness
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Morikawa ascends leaderboard 'one shot at a time'
May 18, 2024 07:32 PM
Collin Morikawa catches up with Todd Lewis about his performance in Round 3 of the 2024 PGA Championship that makes him a co-leader going into the final day of the tournament.
