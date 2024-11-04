Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 6

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven Navy All-Americans.

Navy All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive Navy All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour, will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

The 25th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup will take place on January 11, 2025, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome, airing on November 6, will honor the following players:

Five-star defensive lineman, Clemson University commit, Amare Adams from South Florence H.S. (SC)

from South Florence H.S. (SC) Four-star tight end, Texas A&M commit, Kiotti Armstrong from Jasper H.S (TX)

from Jasper H.S (TX) Four-star defensive back, University of South Carolina commit, J’Zavien Currence from South Pointe H.S. (SC)

from South Pointe H.S. (SC) Four-star offensive lineman, Oklahoma commit, Ryan Fodje from Bridgeland H.S. (TX)

from Bridgeland H.S. (TX) Elite kicker, Dillon Curtis from Murray H.S. (UT)

from Murray H.S. (UT) Four-star defensive back, University of Georgia commit, Jontae Gilbert from Frederick Douglass H.S. (GA)

from Frederick Douglass H.S. (GA) Four-star defensive back, University of Oregon commit, Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights H.S. (OH)

from Shaker Heights H.S. (OH) Four-star linebacker, Texas A&M commit, Noah Mikahil from Bonita H.S. (CA)

from Bonita H.S. (CA) Elite long snapper, Broden Molen from Great Falls H.S. (MT)

from Great Falls H.S. (MT) Elite kicker, Yale commit, Noah Piper from Greenhill School (TX)

from Greenhill School (TX) Three-star athlete, T‘Andre Waverly from Kamiak H.S. (WA)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).