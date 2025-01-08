How to watch the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl: Date, time, top prospects, TV network and streaming info

The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl returns to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, as the nation’s top prospects take the field in the 25th edition of the event at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The game features the top 100 high school players in the country divided into an East vs. West clash, giving the athletes a platform to showcase their talents and announce their commitments.

Considered the most prestigious high school game, the Navy All-American Bowl has been a showcase for some of the biggest names in football. From future Heisman Trophy winners to NFL stars, the future has proven to be bright for those who receive an invitation to the event. Notable players who have participated in the All-American Bowl include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, and most recently Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.

See below for everything you need to know about how to watch the event, time and tune-in information, as well as the marquee names suiting up in this year’s edition of the bowl.

RELATED: Navy All-American Bowl features multiple commitments, ranking implications

Top prospects at the 2025 All-American Bowl

Here are some of the key players expected to appear in Saturday’s All-American Bowl:



Tavian St. Clair , No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Bellefontaine (Ohio State commit)

, No. 1 quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Bellefontaine (Ohio State commit) Devin Sanchez , No. 1 defensive back and No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, North Shore (Ohio State commit)

, No. 1 defensive back and No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, North Shore (Ohio State commit) David Sanders Jr. , No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 7 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Providence Day School (Tennessee commit)

, No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 7 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Providence Day School (Tennessee commit) Iose Epenesa , No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 14 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Edwardsville High (Iowa commit)

, No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 14 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Edwardsville High (Iowa commit) Kaliq Lockett , No. 2 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Sachse (Texas commit)

, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, Sachse (Texas commit) Xavier Griffin , No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Gainesville (USC commit)

, No. 1 linebacker and No. 8 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Gainesville (USC commit) Keisean Henderson, No. 1 quarterback and No. 15 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Houston commit)

Click here for the full roster of expected Navy All-American Bowl participants.

Navy All-American Dream: DB Devin Sanchez Five-Star defensive back Devin Sanchez from North Shore Senior High School has evolved into the No. 1 cornerback in the country.

What was the score of the All-American Bowl in 2024?

The West defeated the East by a score of 31-28 in the 2024 Navy All-American Bowl. Minnesota safety commit, Koi Perich, was named MVP of the game with an interception, two-pass break ups and a tackle for loss.

How to watch the 2025 All-American Bowl

Date: Saturday, January 11

Time: 1pm ET

Location: The Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

What devices does Peacock support?