Akron (0-1) vs. Rutgers (1-0) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

Week 2 of the college football season and Rutgers takes to the gridiron in New Jersey Saturday afternoon against the Akron Zips.

The Scarlet Knights started slower than Head Coach Greg Schiano would have liked but they gashed the Bison on the ground and handled Howard 44-7 in Week 1.

Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano is looking to build on that Week 1 win and grab a little momentum Saturday heading into the Big Ten season.

The Zips opened the season with a 52-6 loss at Ohio State. The Zips hung tough for a little over one quarter. They actually led 3-0 and trailed by only 4 at 7-3 after the first 15 minutes.

The teams have only met once previously and it came back on Oct. 27, 1990, in Piscataway. Rutgers won 20-17.

Game details & how to watch the Zips vs. the Scarlet Knights Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 12PM EST

● Site: SHI Stadium

● City: Piscataway, NJ

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Akron vs. Rutgers

● Moneyline : Akron +1300, Rutgers -3000

● Spread : Scarlet Knights -22.5

● Total : 39

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Rutgers’ defense to keep Akron’s offense in check.

“The Akron Team Total UNDER is going to be my best bet. The Zips’ kicker, Garrison Smith, he’s got a leg, connecting from 48 and 49 yards at Ohio State. But the Zips lost their starting quarterback Ben Finley to injury, so they must suddenly abandon their two-quarterback package. So when you lose one of those two guys, what are you going to run on offense now? We’ll find out when they line up against Rutgers, but I expect little zip to their offense. I’ll take the Akron Team Total UNDER as my best bet for this game.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Big Ten Championship

· Ohio State +550 to +140

· Oregon +225 to +225

· Michigan +170 to +750

· Penn State +600 to +450

· Rutgers +10000 to +10000

Names to Know for Akron vs. Rutgers

○ Zips: QB Tahj Bullock – Dual-threat signal-caller is a native of East Orange, NJ. Originally recruited by Rutgers but began his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Akron. Was splitting time with Ben Finley until the Cal transfer was sidelined last week and subsequently ruled out of Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

○ Scarlet Knights: RB Kyle Monangai – RB1 for Rutgers gained 165 yards last week vs. Howard. With QB Athan Kaliakmanis not attempting a pass beyond 20 yards downfield, expect Akron to stack the line of scrimmage against the Scarlet Knights top back.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Zips vs. the Scarlet Knights

● Rutgers rushed for 329 yards last week vs. Howard

● The Zips gave up just over 5 yards/carry to Ohio State running backs last weekend

● Akron TE Jake Newell caught 2 passes for 41 yards against 2nd-ranked Ohio State last week

● Akron kicker Garrison Smith hit field goals of 48 and 49 yards against Ohio State

● The Zips are coached by Joe Morehead. Moorhead, who came to Akron after guiding Oregon’s offense. Morehead also previously coached at Mississippi State and Fordham. In his twenty-five-year coaching career, Moorhead has called the plays at Oregon, Penn State, Fordham, Connecticut, and Akron.

