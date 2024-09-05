Boise State Broncos vs. Oregon Ducks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

This Week 2 clash features two teams that emerged victorious last weekend despite one moving the ball on offense but failing to score while the other’s defense just failed. Yet, they both won, and both kept their playoff hopes intact.

Oregon (1-0) struggled to convert yards into points against Idaho. Dillon Gabriel and the Ducks’ offense racked up 495 yards but escaped with just a 10-point win, 24-14.

Boise State was gashed defensively but did plenty of damage on offense and eventually outlasted and defeated Georgia Southern 56-45.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Broncos vs. Ducks Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 10PM EST

● Site: Autzen Stadium

● City: Eugene, OR

● TV/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Boise State vs. Oregon

● Moneyline : Boise State (+750), Oregon (-1200)

● Spread : Ducks -20

● Total : 61.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) does not love the way the Ducks opened the season, but he expects them to rebound in Eugene Saturday night.

“The Ducks struggled against Idaho, but I don’t care. I’m actually going to take Oregon -20. Why? Because while Boise State put up all these points and put up all these yards, what’s not being talked about is how they gave up 461 yards and 45 points to Georgia Southern. I actually think Oregon’s in a pretty good position despite playing poorly in their first game. They’re going to cover the 20 points.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM

Names to Know for Boise State and Oregon

○ Broncos: RB Ashton Jeanty– Boise’s top back exploded for 267 yards rushing and 6 TDs…on just 20 carries against Georgia Southern last weekend.

○ Ducks: QB Dillon Gabriel – A transfer from Oklahoma playing in his 1st game with Oregon, Gabriel completed 41 of 51 passes for 357 yards against Idaho this past Saturday.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Broncos vs. Ducks

● The Ducks were 10-4 ATS last season

● Boise State finished last season 4-1 both overall and ATS after Andy Avalos was fired and replaced with former DC Spencer Danielson

● Oregon hit the UNDER in 9 of 14 games last season as well as in the 2024 season opener

● This is the 1st meeting between these schools since 2017

● Boise State was 3-0 ATS last season as a road underdog

