Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Rory McIlroy’s bomb-and-gouge plan worked Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club

  
Published May 8, 2025 05:33 PM

Rory McIlroy was almost apologetic Wednesday when asked about his game plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"[T]he strategy is just hit driver everywhere and then figure it out from there,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he did Thursday in Round 1 of the Truist Championship, where he shot 4-under 66 to sit five off Keith Mitchell’s lead.

On the par-70, 7,119-yard layout, McIlroy hit wedge into every par 4, except the 18th, where he used a 7-iron.

McIlroy led the field in driving distance at over 340 yards; nine of his tee shots traveled beyond 330.

The reigning Masters (and Players, and AT&T Pebble Beach) champion hit seven of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. His proximity to the hole, however, was 36'5", which ranked 67th in the field of 72.

Truist Championship 2025 - Round One
Truist Championship 2025: Adjusted second-round tee times, groupings at Philadelphia Cricket Club
Tee times and groupings for the second round of the PGA Tour’s signature event, the Truist Championship.

Here’s a look at McIlroy’s driving distances and approach-shot distance in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s sixth $20 million signature event. The fifth and 15th holes, as noted by asterisk, are par 5s.

﻿HOLE TEE SHOT DISTANCE (yards) APP. DISTANCE (yards) RESULT
1 333 47 Par
2 373 24 Birdie
3 (Par 3) Par
4 320 107 Par
5* 348 197 Birdie
6 358 91 Birdie
7 327 98 Par
8 (Par 3) Par
9 339 106 Par
10 334 115 Birdie
11 353 137 Bogey
12 301 125 Par
13 286 133 Par
14 (Par 3) Birdie
15* 316 247 Bogey
16 (Par 3) Par
17 353 132 Par
18 342 186 Par