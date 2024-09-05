Duke vs. Northwestern prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for September 6

It’s Thursday, September 5th and we’ve got Week 2 action on the slate beginning with Friday’s tilt between the Duke Blue Devils and the Northwestern Wildcats.

This is a non-conference meeting between the two programs. Duke is 1-0 this season. They opened the 2024 campaign with a 26-3 win over Elon. The Blue Devils (8-5 in 2023) capped last season with a 17-10 win over Troy in the 76 Birmingham Bowl.

Northwestern is also 1-0 after a 13-6 Week 1 victory versus Miami (OH). The Wildcats (8-5 in 2023) ended last season with a 14-7 SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl win over Utah.

Game Details and How to watch Duke vs. Northwestern:

· Date: Friday, September 6th, 2024

· Time: 9:00 PM EST

· Site: Martin Stadium

· City: Evanston, Illinois

· TV/Streaming: FS1

Latest Game odds for Duke vs. Northwestern

The latest odds as of Friday morning via BetMGM:

· Moneyline: Duke (+115), Northwestern (-135)

· Spread: Wildcats -2.5 (-115)

· Total: 37 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM



The odds for this game opened at Northwestern -3 (-105) with an over/under of 39.5 points. The total has dropped to 37.5 primarily because both teams allowed nine combined points in their Week 1 victories over Elon and Miami (OH) while also not generating an overwhelming amount of offense themselves.

Quarterback matchup for Duke vs. Northwestern

Both teams broke in new starting quarterbacks in Week 1.

Northwestern: Mike Wright (29.4 QBR) led Northwestern in passing and rushing (243 yards, 1 TD) in the Week 1 win over Miami (OH). Wright is a former Vanderbilt and Mississippi State quarterback who is likely to lead the Wildcats in rushing and passing if he stays healthy for the season. Wright has thrown for over 2,600 yards in his college career and rushed for over 1,200.

Duke: Malik Murphy (34.7 QBR) did all his damage through the air (291 pass yards, 2 TDs to 1 INT) in his debut with Duke. Murphy is a Texas transfer who was highly recruited but was outplayed at Texas by Quinn Ewers. Murphy only threw 71 passes at Texas (40 completed, 56.3%) and recorded three touchdowns, three interceptions, and 477 yards over two starts (six games total).

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Blue Devils vs. Wildcats

· Duke gained 350 total yards in the win over Elon and the defense allowed a mere 140 total yards with only 30 yards coming on the ground.

· Duke is adjusting to life after head coach Mike Elko and quarterback Riley Leonard. The Blue Devils were expected to be atop the ACC this season until those two changes shifted Duke’s direction.

· Northwestern totaled 328 total yards and permitted 267 to Miami (OH) in the Week 1 win. There were four turnovers in that game and seven total penalties, so it wasn’t the cleanest effort from the Wildcats at home.

· Northwestern entered the season with a projected win total of 4.5, so not much is expected from the Wildcats in a newly formed Big Ten conference. With a win here and next week versus Eastern Illinois, however, the Wildcats would be two wins away from hitting the Over. A loss here and it’s likely Northwestern doesn’t see five wins this season, though, with a difficult road ahead in the Big Ten.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Friday’s matchup between the Blue Devils and Wildcats in Week 2:

“In Duke and Northwestern’s Week 1 victories, both rush defenses stood strong. Elon recorded 0.8 yards per carry at Duke, while Miami (OH) posted 1.7 ypc at Northwestern, so we know both defenses will specialize in stopping the run moving forward, but how about the quarterbacks?

Both teams broke in new starting quarterbacks during Week 1 and it was clear that neither can be trusted. The two offenses combined for 10-of-26 on third downs (38.4%) and ranked 104th and 82nd respectively in passing efficiency after Week 1.

The best bet is the Under 37.5 which has moved from the opening line of 39.5. Both teams should struggle to score more than two touchdowns.”

