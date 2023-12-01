 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out ‘speculation’ in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford stepping away for health reasons

  
Published December 1, 2023 02:39 PM
Jeff Tedford

Oct 7, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford reacts against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Babbitt/Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is stepping away from the program because of health concerns.

The school’s athletic director, Terry Tumey, announced Tedford’s status on Friday. Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will serve as head coach through the Bulldogs’ bowl game, which will be determined Sunday.

“The entire Fresno State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Coach Tedford and wish him a speedy recover,” Tumey said in a statement.

It’s the second time Tedford had to step away from Fresno State football because of his health. Tedford left the team in 2019 while dealing with heart-related issues.

Tedford, 62, took the Fresno State job in 2017 and guided a 1-11 program to 10 or more wins in each of his first two seasons. The Bulldogs went 10-4 six years ago and followed that by going 12-2 and winning the Mountain West Conference title the next season.

When then-Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer left for Washington late in the 2021 season, Tedford was called upon to return and won the 2022 Mountain West title and finished 10-4.