Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford stepping away for health reasons

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford is stepping away from the program because of health concerns.

The school’s athletic director, Terry Tumey, announced Tedford’s status on Friday. Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will serve as head coach through the Bulldogs’ bowl game, which will be determined Sunday.

“The entire Fresno State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Coach Tedford and wish him a speedy recover,” Tumey said in a statement.

It’s the second time Tedford had to step away from Fresno State football because of his health. Tedford left the team in 2019 while dealing with heart-related issues.

Tedford, 62, took the Fresno State job in 2017 and guided a 1-11 program to 10 or more wins in each of his first two seasons. The Bulldogs went 10-4 six years ago and followed that by going 12-2 and winning the Mountain West Conference title the next season.

When then-Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer left for Washington late in the 2021 season, Tedford was called upon to return and won the 2022 Mountain West title and finished 10-4.