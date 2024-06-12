 Skip navigation
Southern Mississippi defensive back Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. shot to death in Hattiesburg

  
Published June 12, 2024 12:18 PM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr., a defensive back at Southern Mississippi, was shot to death at an apartment complex in Hattiesburg, a coroner said.

Daniels’ body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy, Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem told news outlets.

The 21-year-old Daniels was a starting cornerback for Southern Miss last season. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and had 29 tackles in 12 games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to start again, the Hattiesburg American reported.

WDAM-TV reported that Southern Miss coach Will Hall and other university officials joined police and emergency workers who responded to the scene of the shooting.

The university and its athletic department said in a statement that counseling would be made available to members of the football team and others affected by his death.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Daniels played his first two college seasons at Mississippi before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023. He previously starred at George County High School.