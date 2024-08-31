Fresno State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

The Michigan Wolverines will have a decidedly different look when they take the field Saturday night and begin defense of their national title. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has left for the NFL along with QB JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and a handful of players from the Wolverines’ elite defense. As a result, Sherrone Moore takes over as the Head Coach, Alex Orji appears to have a shaky hold on the QB1 job, and the defense appears to have reloaded.

The Fresno State Bulldogs also enter a new era beginning Saturday as long-time Head Coach Jeff Tedford recently stepped down due to health concerns. Tim Skipper is the interim head coach. He brings a veteran team to Ann Arbor that went 9-4 in 2023 led by quarterback Mikey Keene and a Top-50 defense. Keene is back as is the majority of that defense.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulldogs vs. Wolverines Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: The Big House

● City: Ann Arbor, MI

● TV/Streaming: NBC

Game odds for Fresno State vs. Michigan

● Moneyline : Fresno State (+900), Michigan (-1600)

● Spread : Wolverines -21

● Total : 45.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is not getting involved in this game

“Sherrone Moore has yet to name a starting QB for this week’s game. Not that it will matter much but given the uncertainty of this offense that must replace their starting QB, RB1, and WR1, I’m good with just watching from the sidelines.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Michigan to start fast

“The Wolverines won’t be anything like last season, but Jim Harbaugh returning for a ring ceremony should inject some first-quarter life into a Michigan team that has a lot of turmoil surrounding it. Take Michigan 1st Quarter -6.5. This could be a situation where Michigan punches Fresno State in the mouth or the Bulldogs bite back early and give the Wolverines an early season scare or even upset the champs outright.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Most bet games (tickets)

1. Clemson-Georgia

2. Notre Dame-Texas A&M

3. Penn State-West Virginia

Most bet teams (tickets)

1. Georgia -12.5

2. West Virginia +8.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Most bet teams (handle)

1. West Virginia +8.5

2. Georgia -12.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Names to Know for Fresno State and Michigan

○ Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene – Bulldogs’ signal-caller threw for 2976 yards and 24 TDs in 2023. RB Malik Sherrod – rushed for 966 yards and 9 TDs for the Bulldogs

○ Michigan: QB Alex Orji – dynamic runner but erratic passer. Will need to improve on his decision-making and accuracy to keep the job

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bulldogs and Wolverines

● Wolverines’ defensive line is loaded with the likes of Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Derrick Moore

● Wolverines forced to replace its Top 6 Offensive Linemen

● Fresno State has won 9 or more games in 3 straight seasons

● Fresno State QB Keene ranked 34th in the nation last season averaging 234 yards per game

