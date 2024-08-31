 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DeShaun Foster
UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
nbc_indy_dixoncrash_240825.jpg
Dixon, Kirkwood talk through Portland incident: ‘I hate racing like that’
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Novak Djokovic, ‘out of gas,’ upset at U.S. Open by Alexei Popyrin

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_captainsv2_240830.jpg
How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DeShaun Foster
UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31
nbc_indy_dixoncrash_240825.jpg
Dixon, Kirkwood talk through Portland incident: ‘I hate racing like that’
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Novak Djokovic, ‘out of gas,’ upset at U.S. Open by Alexei Popyrin

Top Clips

nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_captainsv2_240830.jpg
How Notre Dame selected its 2024 captains
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
nbc_herecometheirish_episode2_kiser_240830.jpg
Kiser takes farm lessons to gridiron as ND star LB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Fresno State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

  
Published August 31, 2024 12:30 AM

The Michigan Wolverines will have a decidedly different look when they take the field Saturday night and begin defense of their national title. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has left for the NFL along with QB JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, and a handful of players from the Wolverines’ elite defense. As a result, Sherrone Moore takes over as the Head Coach, Alex Orji appears to have a shaky hold on the QB1 job, and the defense appears to have reloaded.

The Fresno State Bulldogs also enter a new era beginning Saturday as long-time Head Coach Jeff Tedford recently stepped down due to health concerns. Tim Skipper is the interim head coach. He brings a veteran team to Ann Arbor that went 9-4 in 2023 led by quarterback Mikey Keene and a Top-50 defense. Keene is back as is the majority of that defense.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bulldogs vs. Wolverines Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
● Time: 7:30PM EST
● Site: The Big House
● City: Ann Arbor, MI
● TV/Streaming: NBC

Game odds for Fresno State vs. Michigan

Moneyline: Fresno State (+900), Michigan (-1600)
Spread: Wolverines -21
Total: 45.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is not getting involved in this game
Sherrone Moore has yet to name a starting QB for this week’s game. Not that it will matter much but given the uncertainty of this offense that must replace their starting QB, RB1, and WR1, I’m good with just watching from the sidelines.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Michigan to start fast
The Wolverines won’t be anything like last season, but Jim Harbaugh returning for a ring ceremony should inject some first-quarter life into a Michigan team that has a lot of turmoil surrounding it. Take Michigan 1st Quarter -6.5. This could be a situation where Michigan punches Fresno State in the mouth or the Bulldogs bite back early and give the Wolverines an early season scare or even upset the champs outright.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Most bet games (tickets)
1. Clemson-Georgia
2. Notre Dame-Texas A&M
3. Penn State-West Virginia

Most bet teams (tickets)
1. Georgia -12.5
2. West Virginia +8.5
3. Notre Dame +3

Most bet teams (handle)
1. West Virginia +8.5
2. Georgia -12.5
3. Notre Dame +3

Names to Know for Fresno State and Michigan

Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene – Bulldogs’ signal-caller threw for 2976 yards and 24 TDs in 2023. RB Malik Sherrod – rushed for 966 yards and 9 TDs for the Bulldogs

Michigan: QB Alex Orji – dynamic runner but erratic passer. Will need to improve on his decision-making and accuracy to keep the job

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bulldogs and Wolverines

● Wolverines’ defensive line is loaded with the likes of Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, and Derrick Moore

● Wolverines forced to replace its Top 6 Offensive Linemen

● Fresno State has won 9 or more games in 3 straight seasons

● Fresno State QB Keene ranked 34th in the nation last season averaging 234 yards per game

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Michigan.svg Michigan Wolverines
Sherrone Moore
Fresno_State.svg Fresno State Bulldogs College Football
137271.jpg Jeff Tedford