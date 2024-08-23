FSU vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 0

The college football season is set to kickoff this weekend and we’ve got Week 0 action on the slate with the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellowjackets all set to square off from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

It is of course the ACC and season opener for both schools. Florida State (13-1 in 2023) is coming off a season which saw them win the ACC title and narrowly miss out on a spot in the college football playoff while Georgia Tech (7-6) capped off their season with a win in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Seminoles are ranked 10th in the nation in the NBC Sports Bet preseason poll.

How to watch 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic live

Date: Saturday, August 24th, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Aviva Stadium

City: Dublin, Ireland

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Latest Game odds for FSU vs. Georgia Tech - Week 0

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon via BetMGM:



Spread : Florida State -10.5 (-115)

: Florida State -10.5 (-115) Money line : Florida State -455, Georgia Tech +347

: Florida State -455, Georgia Tech +347 Over/under : 55.5 points (-110)

The odds for this game opened at Florida State -13.5 (-105) with an over/under of 55.5 points. While the Total has gone back and forth a bit, money has come in on the Yellowjackets causing the spread to shrink a bit from its original number.

Florida State & Georgia Tech team stats, betting trends per BetMGM

● The most popular bet in the game is Florida State laying 10.5 points

● Bettors are expecting points with the Total OVER 55.5 as the 2nd most popular bet on the board

● There are plenty of Tech backers, though. Georgia Tech (+340) on the moneyline is the 3rd most popular bet on the board.

● There are 4X as many bets on Florida State-Georgia Tech than any other game on Saturday.

Quarterback matchup for FSU vs. Georgia Tech

FSU: DJ Uiagalelei is the new signal caller for the Seminoles replacing ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis. Uiagalelei transfers in from Oregon State where he spent time after transferring from Clemson. Originally seen as the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence as QB1 of the Clemson Tigers, DJ was replaced by Cade Klubnik in the 2022 ACC Championship and that set his cross-country moves in motion.

Here are his collective stats for his career: 695-1176 (59.1%) for 8,319 yards including 57 passing touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The 5 th year senior has also carried the ball 343 times for 1,132 yards including 21 touchdowns.



year senior has also carried the ball 343 times for 1,132 yards including 21 touchdowns. Georgia Tech: Haynes King returns under center for his 2 nd season at Georgia Tech.

season at Georgia Tech. Originally a transer from Texas A&M, King accounted for 3,729 total yards and 37 touchdowns last season. He led the ACC in passing touchdowns with 27 but also led the conference in interceptions with 16.

The Jackets’ offense ranked 3rd in the ACC but needs to be more efficient in 2024 if Tech is to contend for more than a low-level bowl invite.

Player news & recent stats

The Florida State offensive line is experienced to say the least as they collectively account for 345 college starts.

This is a home game of sorts for David Shanahan, the Georgia Tech punter. He is the first Irishman to play college football on a full scholarship.

The Seminoles did lose 14 starters from last season, but Head Coach Mike Norvell was active in the portal and secured plenty of veteran talent in addition to the veteran QB including RBs Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas along with DL Marvin Jones, Jr. and LB Cam Riley

Tech’s issue was not on the offensive side of the ball last season. Former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci was hired to resurrect the play of the Jackets on that side of the ball. Last season, Duke ranked 16th nationally on defense allowing just 19pts/gm.

Expert picks & predictions for Week 0 and the FSU vs. Georgia Tech game

NBC Sports Betting Analysts’ Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell have the following best bets for Saturday’s Seminoles vs. Yellowjackets game in Week 0:

Dalzell (@VmoneySports): First Half Game Total Points OVER 27.5 points (-110)

“Georgia Tech returns nine starters on offense, including dual-threat QB Haynes King, while Florida State’s offense will look different, but still dangerous with its own dual-threat QB DJ Uiagalelei who is behind one of the best offensive lines in college football. With the first game of the season being overseas with good weather, plus two experienced and mobile quarterbacks -- I like the first half Over 27.5 (-110) for a fun sprinkle to start the season.”

Thomas (@MrBradThomas): Florida State -10.5 (-110)

“Florida State has a massive advantage in a game where the battle in the trenches will determine the outcome. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have left the program for the NFL, but their defensive line should still be stout. The other battle in which Florida State should have a massive advantage is their very experienced offensive line against a terrible defensive line for Georgia Tech. Pounding the rock and controlling the tempo of the game for Florida State should lead the Seminoles to a victory and cover.”

