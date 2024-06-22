 Skip navigation
Top News
Jacob Skov Olesen becomes first Dane to win British Amateur
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
New Hampshire NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole
Tennis: French Open
Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back

Top Clips

GOLDEN_GATE_MPX.jpg
Hand of God cruises to Golden Gate Handicap win
nbc_imsa_porshe_240622.jpg
HLs: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
MPX_WOKINGHAM.jpg
Unequal Love pulls ahead to win Wokingham Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Harbaugh selected for induction into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame with Edwards, Long, Foote, Respert

  
Published June 22, 2024 12:14 PM
Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

DETROIT — Jim Harbaugh has been selected for a spot in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Harbaugh leads a list of inductees announced Friday night, recognizing the Los Angeles Chargers coach for capping his career at Michigan with a national championship four decades after he was a star quarterback for the Wolverines.

He will be honored on Oct. 17 at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit along with fellow former Michigan football players Braylon Edwards, Jake Long and Larry Foote along with Shawn Respert, Michigan State’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.

Ex-Tigers Ivan Rodriguez and Cecil Fielder, former Detroit Shock star Deanna Nolan and late three-time Vezina Trophy winner Tony Esposito, who was a goaltender at Michigan Tech, also were selected for induction.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, a four-time Stanley Cup winning executive with the Red Wings, was voted in as a contributor.

Former Pistons player and Detroit Mercy great Earl Cureton, who died in February, will be honored as a Michigan Treasure at the induction. The late Don Shane, sports director at WXYZ-TV for two-plus decades, will be inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s media category.