How to watch 2024 Bayou Classic: TV channel, live stream info for Grambling vs Southern

The 51st annual Bayou Classic takes place this Saturday, November 30 as the Grambling State Tigers and Southern University Jaguars renew their storied rivalry. The game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below to find out more information on how to watch and live stream the Grambling vs Southern game.

Saturday’s match up will mark the 76th all-time meeting between the two programs. The Southern University Jaguars lead 41-34.

The Grambling State Tigers enter Saturday’s matchup with redemption on their minds: redemption for their 22-17 loss to Alabama A&M on November 14 and redemption for losing the Bayou Classic for two straight years. With Saturday’s game being their season finale, the Tigers—under Mickey Joseph, in his first year as head coach of the program—are on the verge of securing their first 6-win season since 2019, putting an end to their 5-season losing streak.

The Southern University Jaguars are coming off a 31-9 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, clinching the SWAC West and securing their spot in the SWAC Championship game on December 7.

The Bayou Classic is more than just a football game—it’s a celebration of culture and HBCU history. There is no better demonstration of that than the annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show. The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will go head-to-head with Southern University’s Human Jukebox on Friday, November 29. Both bands will also perform during halftime on Saturday.

How to watch the 2024 Bayou Classic:

Who: Southern University vs Grambling State

Southern University vs Grambling State When: Saturday, November 30

Saturday, November 30 Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch sports on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

TV

Android TV, Apple TV, COX, Fire TV, LG TV, Hisense VIDAA, Roku, Samsung, Vizio Smart TV, Xfinity

Computer

Chrome OS, macOS, Windows PC

Mobile & Tablet

Android phones & tablets, Fire Tablet, iPhone and iPad

Game Consoles

PlayStation, Xbox, Meta VR devices

View the full list of supported devices here .

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started!