For fans across generations, Bayou Classic is a celebration of tradition and shared ties

The Bayou Classic brings together Grambling State University and Southern University fans, students, and alumni for a weekend filled with pride, family, and tradition. The Bayou Classic event has been happening annually for fifty-one years, becoming a cultural cornerstone for HBCU communities. Beyond touchdowns and trophies, the Bayou Classic is a tradition that has been passed down through the years, giving its fans a sense of community and unbreakable ties.

For Ada Joseph and Gloria Moore, both proud Grambling State alumnae, the Bayou Classic holds the magic of shared experience. Joseph, a business administration graduate from the class of 1972 and member of Zeta Phi Beta, remembers attending the first Bayou Classic in 1974 at Tulane Stadium.

“The environment was overwhelming,” Joseph said. “So many people were there, it was a sight to see.”

RELATED: How to watch 2024 Bayou Classic

Moore, who earned her English degree in 1968, and was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, also highlighted the large attendance when she went, with the length of lines everywhere in New Orleans after the game like nothing she had ever seen. The entire city was filled with fans of both Grambling State University and Southern University.

Today, both women enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes, hosting gatherings for family and friends.

“I set out refreshments, and my son even invites people over to watch the game,” Joseph said.

Their positive recollections of New Orleans – such as their first taste of beignets – emphasize the Bayou Classic’s distinctive fusion of culture and sports. Both described the event’s spirit of camaraderie and lively atmosphere as what makes it truly unique.

“When I see younger generations attending the Classic, I feel so happy for them,” Moore said. “I love that they’re keeping the tradition alive.”

Joseph’s grandson, Nathan McCarter, is a living example of this tradition’s continuation. Nathan, from Shreveport, Louisiana, jokingly notes that his middle initial is ‘G’ which stands for Grambling. Nathan was fascinated by the energy of the Bayou Classic as a child. Although he was too young to experience Bourbon street, he remembers being at the game, and the feeling of watching a game in the massive Superdome. As a current undergrad student and commentator for the Grambling Sports Radio Network today, Nathan feels he has come full circle. This year, he will call the Bayou Classic, fulfilling the ultimate purpose of the event: tradition and family.

READ MORE: The Bayou Classic — A Cultural and Social Evolution of HBCU Traditions

For Morris Winters, a two-time Grambling graduate and successful business owner of King Of Wings in Grambling, Louisiana, the Bayou Classic holds deep personal significance.

“Watching the game on NBC was a tradition in itself,” Winters recalls. “It always aired the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and everyone knew to tune in at 1 PM.”

Winters’ first in-person experience was unforgettable.

“It felt like being at the Super Bowl. The bands, dancers, and cheerleaders create an electrifying showcase of Black excellence,” he said.

Winters credits the Bayou Classic for putting Southern and Grambling on a worldwide map. He noted that very few knew about small, rural Grambling, a town that has three stop lights, total. For Winters, one of the main factors contributing to the Classic’s ongoing appeal is the friendly rivalry between Southern and Grambling. According to him, it’s all about bragging rights. It is crucial to win the Bayou Classic because regardless of the SWAC standings, it’s a playoff match.

One of Winters’ favorite memories is from 2005, when Grambling’s victory at the Classic secured a spot in the SWAC Championship.

“The energy was unmatched,” he recalled. “After the win, we all celebrated on Bourbon Street. We all had our chests poked out. That was the G.”

The Bayou Classic is a cultural event that builds ties between students, alumni and families. It is more than just a game.

As Winters puts it: “It’s continued excellence. You’re carrying the torch of those who came before you, honoring their legacy while paving the way for future generations.”

Joseph and Moore echo this sentiment.

“Being on national television helps recruit students to Grambling,” Joseph says. “And the World Famed Tiger Marching Band draws people in.”

“Anything positive Grambling State University does helps the school and the students,” Moore added.

From the Battle of the Bands, to the Greek Step Show, to the football game, the Bayou Classic never fails to capture the fascination of fans of all ages. It’s more than just a game, it’s a custom that unites generations and maintains the heritage of two illustrious HBCUs.

How to Watch the 2024 Bayou Classic

Who: Southern University vs Grambling State

Southern University vs Grambling State When: Saturday, November 30

Saturday, November 30 Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

About the Author

Rylee McClain-Watson, a Chicago, Illinois native, is a budding writer and broadcast journalist. She writes and hosts interviews for 91. 5 KGRM and the Grambling State University TV Center while finishing her last year as an undergrad student at Grambling State University. McClain-Watson’s lifelong thirst for knowledge fuels her commitment to telling compelling stories.