How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan college football: TV, live stream info, start time for Saturday matchup

  
Published August 30, 2024 09:00 AM

It’s Fresno State vs No. 9 Michigan this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock as the two schools meet for the first time in program history. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with B1G College Countdown. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

RELATED: A guide to everything that’s changed in college football ahead of the 2024 season

Fresno State Bulldogs:

With the new 12-team playoff format in place, the Fresno State Bulldogs, who finished 9-4 last season, look to contend for the Mountain West title. Tim Skipper, the former linebackers coach and assistant head coach, was named interim head coach after Jeff Tedford stepped down on July 15 due to health concerns.

Junior QB Mikey Keene, who led the Bulldogs to the second-best passing offense in the conference in 2023, returns to Fresno State along with wide receivers Jalen Moss, a redshirt sophomore, and senior Mac Dalena. The two combined for 1,215 receiving yards last season.

Michigan Wolverines:

After a remarkable 15-0 run last season, the Michigan Wolverines enter the 2024 season as the defending champions for the first time since 1998. But with just 5 starters returning after the Wolverines had a program-record 13 players drafted to the NFL, this will be a very different team.

Sherrone Moore, the former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach took over as head coach after Jim Harbaugh left to lead the L.A. Chargers. Moore, who is the first Black head coach in program history, won all four games in which he served as acting head coach last season during Harbaugh’s suspensions.

How to watch Fresno State vs Michigan College Football:

  • When: Saturday, August 31
  • Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET (Coverage begins with B1G College Countdown at 7 PM ET)
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Michigan receives its formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Expect Fresno State to bring ‘swagger’ vs Michigan:

Expect Fresno State to bring 'swagger' vs. UMICH
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview Michigan's matchup against a Fresno State team that won nine games last season and is unafraid to play anyone -- including the defending national champions.