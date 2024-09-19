How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview

It’s Iowa vs Minnesota this Saturday night in Minneapolis as the two teams go head-to-head for the Rosedale Trophy. Saturday’s match up marks the 118th running of this historic rivalry which began in 1891. The two teams have played against each other every year since 1931. Minnesota leads the all-time series, 63-52-2, and defeated Iowa 12-10 in last year’s meeting.

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with the B1G College Countdown show. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Iowa vs Minnesota game, including additional live stream information.

RELATED: A peek behind the curtain of the College Football Playoff selection committee

Iowa:

Last year’s meeting between Iowa and Minnesota ended in heartbreak and frustration for the Hawkeyes. With just a minute left in the game, referees wiped a punt-return touchdown off the board due to an invalid fair catch signal. The Hawkeyes (2-1) look to avenge that ending on Saturday with a revamped offense led by new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Lester joins the Hawkeyes’ staff after spending last season as a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers and previously served as head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons (2017-2022).

Iowa’s offense has already improved since ranking last in the FBS in total yards per game (234.6) last season. In their season opener against Illinois State, Iowa scored 40 points and racked up 492 yards of total offense—the most production for the team since 2019.

Kaleb Johnson has been a significant part of that effort. The junior RB leads the FBS with 479 rushing yards and has rushed for over 100 yards in all three games this season.

Minnesota:

Minnesota’s disappointing 6-7 record last year has fueled the team’s hot start this season. The Golden Gophers (2-1) have posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1962, defeating Rhode Island 48-0 in Week 2 and Nevada 27-0 last Saturday. Minnesota’s defense has not allowed a passing touchdown through the first 3 games of this season and leads the Big Ten with 7 interceptions.

On offense, the Golden Gophers are led by 6th-year senior QB Max Brosmer who is currently averaging 209 yards per game. Brosmer joined the Golden Gophers after 5 seasons at New Hampshire. Last season he led the FCS with 3,464 pass yards.

RELATED: Takeaways from Week 3 - College football unrest and the arrival of Arch Manning

How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota:

When: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?